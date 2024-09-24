Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival to feature diverse lineup of fringe events, know schedule

The creole festival will be held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium under the theme- “Botanica”, featuring diverse lineup of the artistes for the performance.

Roseau, Dominica: The much-anticipated Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival 2024 will be returning for three pulsating nights from October 25 to 27, 2024. The three nights will also be celebrated with two-month long fringe events as the calendar have been unveiled, marking the showcase of musical heritage.

The creole festival will be held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium under the theme- “Botanica”, featuring diverse lineup of the artistes for the performance. Before the staging of the main three day events, the fringe activities will create vibe across Dominica about the tropical disco in the rainforests.

Dominica Festival Authority invited local talents and musicians to participate in different events to showcase their talents and capacity for the bigger stage. Events such as Ti-Vilaj Kweyol Tout Biten Domnik, White Sunset, Nou Wive, Independence Gopwell and Titiwi Festival will be featured as the main events for pre-activities.

The fringe events will kickstart on September 27, 2024 and will run through November 24, 2024. Reggae on the Boardwalk will be held every Thursday at Lalay Coco at 9 pm.

· From September 27 to 29, 2024: Titiwi Festival at Layou on Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 2 pm.

· On September 29, 2024: Flavours of the World at Windsor Park Sprots Stadium from 2 pm to 10 pm.

· On October 20, 2024: Rize N Whine at Botanical Garden, Roseau from 3 am to 11 am.

· From October 21 to 24, 2024: Ti Vilaj Kweyol Tout Biten Domnik from Botanical Gardens, Roseau.

· On October 23, 2024: Nou Wive at the Realm Done at 8 pm.

· On October 24, 2024: Independence Gopwell at the Factory Valley Road, Roseau at 10 pm.

· On October 25, 2024: Rum Punch Brunceh at Tropical Blend Cafe and Lounge, Roseau from 3 pm to 9 pm.

· On October 26, 2024: Prime at Botanical Gardens, Roseau from 12 pm to 7 pm.

· On October 27, 2024: Creole Bord La Mar at Bayfront Roseau at 4 pm.

· On October 29, 2024: Dinner Date Night with Michele Henderson at the Realm, Dome.

· On November 1, 2024: Flag Fete Vol 3 at the Factory Valley Road at 10 pm.

· On November 2, 2024: Wato Dominica at Rosalie Bay Resort from 12 pm to 8 pm.

· On November 2, 2024: Special Independence Fete at the Realm Dome.

· On November 2, 2024: Bwe Dominik at Old Mill Cultural Centre from 2 pm to 10 pm.

· On November 4, 2024: Independence on the Water Boast Party at 5 pm.