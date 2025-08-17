CPL 2025: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders highlights

Caribbean Airlines offers 50% off on flights to Barbados
2024-06-24 05:24:56
The fourth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 has kicked off between SKN Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders. CPL Started with its first match on 14th August with SKN Patriots being the first to name a victory for them in the league.
August 17, 2025 at 6:53 PM
Trinbago Knight Riders opened up their 2025 CPL race with a convincing win, while handing St Kitts and Nevis Patriots their first defeat of the season. Team SKN fell well short of runs as they closed down on 219/7 over 20 overs. The final over although saw Naseem Shah scoring a 2 six and a four failed to lift the team to a victory. Drakes on the other hand also scored a six on the last ball.
August 17, 2025 at 6:45 PM
Patriots seem to have lost all hopes as the 19th over seemed to be very slow with only singles scored by the batsmen. The over came to an even disappointing end with Jason Holder being bowled out by Mohammad Amir further destroying all hopes of a victory. The team stands a 189/7, while one more over is to be played.
August 17, 2025 at 6:38 PM
SKNP stand at 184/6 after 18 overs. With wickets tumbling and the required run rate climbing, the chase of 232 looks increasingly out of reach for the Patriots.
August 17, 2025 at 6:31 PM
Athanaze, who was about to roll out the over faced a setback as he was catched out by Hales. Bowled by Narine, Athanaze tried to make a stunning shot just like the captain but his idea ended poorly on the pitch. Drakes now replaces him at the crease as the Patriots’ chase slips further away even further.
August 17, 2025 at 6:27 PM
Holder scored two sixes after Rossouw and Goolie were sent out powering up the overall score of the team to 165/5. With only four overs left, SKNP still face a daunting chase to reach the 232 target.
August 17, 2025 at 6:25 PM
Tariq strikes down hard on Patriots as he takes two back to back wickets of some of the finest batsmans of the team. Rossouw was first catched by Pollard, followed by Goolie who was stumped. The team now stands at 152/5.
Rossouw has taken the lead moving the scoreboard above with two sixes in the 15th over. The overall score for the team now stands at 152/3, as patriots continue to chase down the target.
After a fiery start, SKNP batters have now slowed down following the loss of three wickets. Playing safe has costed them momentum, as they now require to score 99 runs off the remaining 6 overs.
August 17, 2025 at 6:06 PM
Patriots are chasing the target slowly as TKR continues to bowl strong. The team scored a total of 6 runs in the 13th over, only to bring the overall score to 121/11. The run ate now stands at 9.30, while the required run rate is 15.85.
Rossouw managed to bring the overall score for the patriots up by scoring 2 consecutive sixes in the elevent over, whle Holder scored a four. The team now stands at 114/3 and still needs to chase a huge target to secure a victory.
in the 13th over, bowled by Usman Tariq Patriots were able to secure two singles making it even tougher for them to chase the overall target of 232 runs set by TKR. The team currently stands at 119/3, while the run rate now climbs sharply, piling pressure on the team.
August 17, 2025 at 5:51 PM
Mikyle Louis’s cameo ended with the close of the 10th over as he was stumped by TKR captain Nicholas Pooran off Usman Tariq’s bowling. Louis had just scored a six in the same over before being sent back. Patriots now stand at 95/3, while their chase slipping further under pressure.
August 17, 2025 at 5:47 PM
Mikyle Louis just moments after entering the pitch nearly misses on being stumped after square leg umpire refers to the second umpire for a thorough review of the ball. Patriots managed two runs in the 9th over, however lost a wicket in the very first ball. The score now stands at 84/2.
August 17, 2025 at 5:42 PM
Hosein pulls out another major wicket as Fletcher is now out of the pitch. SKNP faces big loss and the situation seems to be tensed for them on the field, while Riders celebrate the victory, with captain Pooran giving a celebratory run. Fletcher is now replaced by Mikyle Louis.
Usman Tariq dismissed Mayers out of the pitch and took the first wicket for Patriots. Mayers just scored a six, before he was left clean bold by Tariq. He was replaced by Rossouw and the team now stands at 82/1.
Fletcher continued to score runs in the seventh over and pushed the overall score for the team to 80. Bowled by Hosein, the over saw a four by Fletcher and two singles and a double run.
Fletcher opened up the sixth over with a straight four followed by a single. Mayers then took the lead to hit another four. The score now at the end of the sixth over remains at 65/0.
The SKNP has started to pace up and moving steadly up the chart by scoring back to back boundaries in the fifth over. Fletcher scored three back to back fours followed by another six skyrocketing the overall score of the team to 60 without any loss. The Patriots are now finally matching the chase tempo.
August 17, 2025 at 5:22 PM
Mayers and Fletcher hit two fours together bringing the overall score to 32 by end of fourth over. The patriots are now finally getting a rhythm after a slow start, however the run rate currently looms at 8.00.
August 17, 2025 at 5:18 PM
Team St Kitts and Nevis Patriots scored a mere 3 in the third over with one being through lbw, while the other two by Fletcher. The chase looks underpaced so far, with SKNP opting for a safe approach.
August 17, 2025 at 5:10 PM
Patriots now stand at 20/0 at the end of second over with Mayer hitting another four, while Fletcher playing safe with single runs.
August 17, 2025 at 5:06 PM
The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots scored 12 runs in the first 6 balls or the first over giving a steady start to their first time daytime batting in CPL 2025. Mayers scored two fours in the first over, while Fletcher remained at the opposite side of the pitch.
August 17, 2025 at 5:03 PM
Andre Fletcher and Kyle Mayers are the opening batsmans for SKN Patriots. The team aims to score 232 runs to surpass TKR's 231 bar and secure another victory in CPL 2025 after they first won against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.
August 17, 2025 at 4:47 PM
TKR ends their innings at 231/5 setting a target of 232 runs for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to chase. The last over was bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi. Despite the two wickets in the 19th over, the Riders kept the pace and runs flowing through the last over.
The spotlight now shifts to Patriots, as they will walk out to begin the chase. The next few overs will be crucial as they will decide, whether Patriots will keep the pace, or may face their first defeat.
August 17, 2025 at 4:41 PM
TKR faced a big loss in the 19th over as Munro was clean bold in the third ball after scoring two back to back fours. Just two balls later, Hinds who replaced Munro was dismissed both by Holder from SKN Patriots. TKR now stands at 225/5 as their time on the pitch comes closer to the end.
August 17, 2025 at 4:30 PM
Pollard who was delivering a strong performance on the pitch was dismissed by Drakes in the second ball of the 18th over. He is being replaced by Carty, while TKR now stands at 205/3. The Riders have added 27 runs in the last two overs, keeping the momentum high despite the wicket.
August 17, 2025 at 4:23 PM
Munro has scored a century by hitting a straight six. The player celebrated the achievement by celebrating it on the pitch and a salute to his family. The helmet was off, and the bat was dropped as Munro celebrated.
August 17, 2025 at 4:20 PM
Pollard scores a six, hitting the ball straight to the roof. By the end of the 16th over, the score now stands at 175/2. The target being already set strong, TKR continues to dominate SKN Patriots in their first match of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League.
August 17, 2025 at 4:15 PM
its the 15th over and TKR now stands at 164/2. Opening batsman Munro who scored multiple six and fours since the beginning of the game is about to score a century with just 8 runs left.
Waqar Salamkheil has took another wicket, and that too of the captain Nicholas Pooran in the 14th over. Pooran scored a six in the first ball, however was left clean bold in the second ball. This was a huge loss for TKR as Pooran scored just 13 runs. Kieron Pollard has now replaced the captain.
Holder with his strong bowling skills was able to hold down TKR to just five runs in the 13th over, with two runs scored by Pooran and three by Munro.
By the end of 11th over, TKR now stands at 126/1 with Hales leaving the pitch replaced by Nicholas Pooran in the 10th over. TKR gave a strong start as the game began, however, the players now seem slow down their pace after Waqar dismissed Hales.
Munro delivered a blistering performance and not sparing farooqi in his over by scoring back to back '6' and '4'. Trinbago Knight Riders now stand at 139/1, with the current run rate as 11.58.
August 17, 2025 at 3:48 PM
Waqar Salamkheil dismisses Hales to claim the first wicket of TKR, breaking the strong stand with Munro. Captain Nicholas Pooran comes in to take charge, with the team on 121/1.
August 17, 2025 at 3:45 PM
The first half of the ninth over was a bit off, but the second half was able to pull out 11 runs, with a six scored by Hales and 5 runs fetched by Munro. TKR now stands at 114/0.
August 17, 2025 at 3:41 PM
Munro and Hales with their explosive opening partnership were able to score a century together in the eighth over of the match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The overall score now stands at 103/0.
August 17, 2025 at 3:38 PM
Naseem Shah takes the lead and nearly missed Hales’ wicket as the ball ran up the stumps with a slight distance. Meanwhile, the seventh over was cruicial for TKR as Munro boosted the overall score of the team to 87/0.
August 17, 2025 at 3:31 PM
The sixth over was filled with incredible shots by Hales and Munor, who together shot 3 fours and 1 six pushing the overall score of the team to 77/0. Munro also scored his half century in the fifth ball of the over by hitting a four, in just 21 balls.
August 17, 2025 at 3:25 PM
Fazalhaq Farooqi of SKN Patriots gears up in the fourth over, loses seven runs to TKR. While, Hales scored a '4' in the first bowl, Forooqi tried his best to not give their competents another chance to hit a boundary. TKR now stands at 59/0 as the fourth over ends.
August 17, 2025 at 3:20 PM
The opening partnership between Munro and Hales has turned fruitful for Trinbago Knight Riders as they both have scored 51 in just four overs, with no wickets down. SKN Patriots seem to be stressed as the two batsman continue to rule the pitch.
August 17, 2025 at 3:17 PM
Third over has ended with TKR's overall score moved up to 44. The team is heading smoothly with no wickets yet. The over was a big shock for SKN Patriots as Munor scored back to back four runs scoring a hatrick.
August 17, 2025 at 3:08 PM
Opening batsmans Munro and Hales are having an incredible partnership on the pitch with back to back shots. Munro just shot a six, while Hales shot a 4 pushing the overall score of the team to 26 by the end of second over .
August 17, 2025 at 3:07 PM
Trinbago Knight Riders have scored eleven runs in the first over of their first match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Opening batsman, Colin Munro and Alex Hales are giving a steady start to the match.
August 17, 2025 at 2:41 PM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have won the toss and chose to bowl first. Trinbago Knight Riders' batsman are yet to touch the pitch and the match to begin.