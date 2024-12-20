Daneika Dickenson wins Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen crown

A total of six ambassadors participated in the pageant and showcased their inner capabilities by representing themselves and their sponsors in a night of grace and creativity.

St Kitts and Nevis: Daneika Dickenson has been crowned Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen on Thursday night at Carnival Village with 710 points. In the massive finale, she scored the most points and clinched the title for 2024 by winning the heart of the audience and judges with her responses.

A total of six ambassadors participated in the pageant and showcased their inner capabilities by representing themselves and their sponsors in a night of grace and creativity.

She was handed over a crown of Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen along with the monetary reward of $20,000. With the victory, she is also expected to secure a four-year scholarship with EC$108,000 in a prominent university across the globe.

Other winners

The position of the first runner up was secured by Tyanna Richards for her good performance in the pageant. While the position of the second runner was secured by Tonia Manner, another good performer in St Kitts and Nevis Queen Pageant.

As part of the highly anticipated Sugar Mas 53, a national carnival of St Kitts and Nevis, the audience is being invited to experience the stage filled with beauty, grace, determination, fashion, art and craft. The platform provides an opportunity to talented individuals from the country to showcase their talents and place their names in the entertainment and fashion world.

The pageantry also serves as the chance for the winners and the participants to pave their path towards the global stage.

Six Ambassadors

The six participants of the pageantry were included:

· Jutambein Kelly

· Vanessa Simon

· Tonia Manners

· Tyannah Richards

· Mikaya Collins

Daneika Dickenson, a third ambassador of Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen

As the true advocate for “Gender Equality in the Workplace,” Daneika Dickenson has always been interested in the creative fields of arts, music, theatre, and dance. She showcased her inner capabilities in business and science with her dedication and energy.

Dickenson always aspired to be a certified chartered accountant due to her love and passion of mathematics and to work for the women empowerment.

Wishes to winners

Wishes have been poured on the winners of the pageantry including several government officials. Samal Duggins, Minister of Creative Economy extended best wishes and congratulations to Dickenson for winning the coveted title. He also encouraged others for their courage and efforts in winning the title.

He also hailed their talent, brilliance and grace in lighting up the stage with their hard work and determination.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas extended wishes to the winners and noted that their hard work leads them towards win.

Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen 2023

Last year, the pageantry was won by Desnarine Hanley with 916 points and secured the title of Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen 2023. The first runner up was given to Desanne Mayard with 859 points, while the second runner up was awarded to Azariah Vanterpool with 845 points.