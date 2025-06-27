Suspected Medical Negligence kills retired police inspector in Trinidad

Karen Bruce, a former police inspector, was admitted to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) last week for treatment of a large kidney stone.

Trinidad and Tobago: A retired woman police inspector named Karen Bruce has tragically died after what is suspected as a medical negligence. Bruce went to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) for a routine procedure, but her death has raised serious questions about surgical protocols and care standards provided at the hospital.

Karen Bruce, who is the former inspector of police was admitted to the SFGH last week for treatment of a large kidney stone. According to reports, she was already in a septic state as she reached hospital for treatment, which was a result of a urinary tract infection caused by the obstruction.

According to information shared by reliable sources, Bruce underwent a surgery to get her kidney stone removed by a urologist. However, during the procedure, her intestines were accidently perforated, which is a critical error which led to sever medical complications. General surgeons were then called in to repair the damage and the intestines were sutured.

Kaven Bruce underwent another surgery

Due to the complications, Bruce was closely monitored, but things worsened again after the sutures reopened and caused the faecal matter to leak into the abdominal cavity causing infection. Faecal Peritonitis, which is a potentially fatal infection of the abdominal lining spread quickly despite the doctor’s effort to remove, clean and restitch the intestine through a second surgery.

Bruce’s condition continued to worsen, while she remained conscious. She expressed extreme fatigue and throat discomfort which were possible signs of the infection but ultimately succumbed to her complications from the second surgery.

Locals’ demand answers

This incident has sparked a lot of debate online with locals demanding answers. Medical experts who spoke on this matter have highlighted it as a medical negligence as the likely cause of death, who particularly highlight the intestinal injury which may have been a straightforward procedure.

Bruce has notably served Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) for years and her sudden death announcement has sent shockwaves across the community with calls for a thorough investigation. Neither the Ministry of Health or the South-West Regional Health Authority has yet spoken over the incident or released any official statement.