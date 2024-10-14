Social Media Influencer condemns rising food prices in Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia: A social media influencer named Sohria Alexander shared a glimpse of her grocery shopping, where she condemned the issue of rising food costs across the nation.

Sohria shared her shopping experience while stating that “things are drastically expensive in Saint Lucia.” She added that they are surviving amid the rising food costs of the nation noting that “we need to eat”.

Sohria said that they need to get food on the table in order to survive, as she emphasized, "we need to eat" multiple times in her video. The social media influencer was seen as concerned and stressed with the rising costs of living in Saint Lucia, to which she shared her experience on the platform.

She shared the post with the caption, “We can’t afford the cost of living in Saint Lucia,” and noted in the comments that the cost is killing them. She also emphasized the lives of those who can’t afford food stating it to be very hard for them.

Her thoughts didn’t end up in the video, as she continued the conversation in the comments. Sohria Alexander added that the lack of competition causes consumer abuse while highlighting companies such as Flow and Massy.

Alexander shared her experience from the supermarket as she communicated with the employees there who stated that they only have one meal a day and receive only $6.50/hr. The influencer then stated that, “When we see the employees of 1st National Bank protesting, they are well within their rights!”

The influencer also shared a poll over her video for the audience, where 83% of people have thus far voted the high costs of living as not good and they are not able to cope with it.

A user under the influencer’s post stated “We have to do like Martinique riots so we will get free stuff at Massy.”

“The only place cheaper it's on your own farm, get to planting a seed, for it's the way of the world, the system will squeeze the be Jesus out of us all,” another user said under the post.

However, a user highlighted that the rise in costs is not just in Saint Lucia, it’s a global issue and highlighted that the government should do something to manage it as people have to eat.

“All over the world things are expensive, but I think that the governments can do something about the increase in prices at least in the supermarkets, because people have to eat, but we love the politicians more than how we love ourselves so things won't change,” the user wrote.

Earlier, a YouTuber, Diana Charles, also shared her thoughts about living in Saint Lucia where she highlighted her thoughts on the services provided in the nation. The YouTuber shared a video clip on her YouTube channel named Diana Charles Real Talk Show and called out the authorities for the facilities they provide.

Diana Charles is notably a resident of Canada and expressed her rage when the Saint Lucian authorities urged the Diaspora to come back and start living in Saint Lucia. She said that she receives immense opportunities in Canada as the country has provided her and her family a new life so there is no reason she comes back to Saint Lucia.