Canada: Justin Trudeau Resigns as PM, says he’s not the ‘Best Option’ for 2025

The Canadian Prime Minister said that he has carefully considered his decision before officially announcing it.

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau has publicly announced that he is resigning officially as the leader of the ruling Liberals Party and the Prime Minister of Canada on Monday, 6th January. While making the public announcement about his decision to resign in the media at Ottawa, he said that he is not the best option for 2025 but will continue to serve as the PM until a new leader takes the chair.

Trudeau while addressing the media said that he took this decision wisely after careful consideration during the holiday season. He mentioned that he has also discussed his plans with his family including his wife and children during dinner last night before he made it public.

“Over course of my career, any success that I may have achieved has been because of their encouragement. So last night over dinner, I told my kids the decision that I am stating to you today,” the 53-year-old leader said.

He also stated that he has told the president of the Liberal Party to start the process to choose the next leader for the party. He said this while noting that he will not be the ‘Best Option’ for the coming election.

“Canadians deserve a real choice in the coming election. I cannot be the best option for that election,” the PM made the shocking statement.

This is to be noted that the Prime Minister of Canada was actively being trolled by Canadians for rising food and living costs. He was consistently being criticized, while many called that he should step down.

However, he maintained his silence over all these allegations and statement but made a shocking revelation on Monday which left everyone across the world ‘shocked’.

Public Reaction on Justin Trudeau’s Resignation

Following Justin Trudeau’s resignation, people on social media seemed happy as many said that he should have stepped down earlier, while some stated that 2025 will be better now.

“Thank God you have quit Justin, you should've done it years sooner! You and your father have tied for the Worst Prime Minister of Canada. Congratulations,” a user named Shannon Victoria wrote on Facebook.

Another user named Genc Domniku said, “We don't want you to leave Liberals, or we don't want you to leave them we want you guys to leave government enough is enough. How cares that you are giving up, liberals gave up from government save Canada.”

Michael James wrote, “A big win for Canada as you finally step down today. Worst PM in history!!! Today should be a national holiday.”

Trudeau has ruled on Canada since the last decade, and in 2015 he marked a clean sweep victory for the leader. He stood out as one of the youngest and most influential Canadian leaders during the time and was known for putting ahead progressive values globally.