Grenada closes Male Surgical Ward at General Hospital amid safety concerns

The Health Ministry says hospital entry will be delayed with screening, and male ward patients can be contacted through special systems.

Grenada: The Ministry of Health of Grenada has revoked the access to the Male Surgical ward at the General Hospital temporarily. The decision that was taken yesterday comes immediately into effect and was taken in response to the safety concerns raised at the facility, recently.

These include the involvement of suspected gang-related activities in the hospital premises. The authorities said that the decision was taken to protect patients, staff and visitors. Heightened security measures were also introduced and are now in effect which include enhancing police presence and a complete suspension of visits to the male surgical ward.

According to the details shared by the Ministry of Health, the entry to the hospital premises will involve delays and a thorough screening. Families of those in the male ward could contact them through special communication systems that are to be arranged.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate the patience, cooperation, and understanding of relatives, friends, and the public,” the Ministry of Health said.

While the immediate shutdown has been announced, the Ministry of Health has not yet disclosed the exact cause of the immediate closure. The authorities have not shed light on any of the incident, and it remains unknown that when the facility will start operating back to normal.