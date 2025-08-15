CPL 2025 Live: Amazon Warriors needs 154 runs in 20 overs

Dominica reveals artists for World Creole Festival
2024-08-05 08:03:54
Written by Anglina Byron
Updated At 2025-08-16 03:24:54
Live coverage of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors
Caribbean: The second match is all set to be held between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park Stadium. Patriots opened their league with their first victory yesterday against and now, they will play the second match against Warriors at their homeground.
Earlier, the Patriots won the match against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by 6 wickets and moved forward in the points table.
August 16, 2025 at 1:09 AM
With another wicket down, Patriots managed to make 153 runs in 20 overs and set the target of 154 runs for Amazon Warriors. For the last two wickets, Jyd Goolie made 24 runs off 15 balls, adding crucial runs for SKN Patriots.
The match will start in some time for the second inning of the Warriors. Stay tuned to Associates Times for second inning.
August 16, 2025 at 1:04 AM
Dwaine Pretoriums dismissed Naseem Shah at 2 runs and secured 3 wicket haul for his inning in his first match of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League. Shah tries to pull it away but goes through it a bit early, and Patriots are getting closer to close their innings as they managed to made 150 runs with three balls left.
August 16, 2025 at 1:01 AM
Jyd Goolie hit classy boundary for Patriots, adding extra last runs to the total of the teams which is now at 147 runs in the 19th over. With one over left, Patriots seeking to give satisfying total to Warriors as Goolie steps across to slog it away but gets an inside edge.
August 16, 2025 at 12:57 AM
SKN Patriots lost 6th wicket and stood at 141 runs in the 18 over as Imran Tahir gets second wicket and shows his experience. Abbas Afridi dismissed at 10 runs off 5 balls. Abbas Afridi hit 6 runs and tossed up in the previous ball of the wicket.
August 16, 2025 at 12:53 AM
Andre Fletcher lost his wicket in the hands of Dwaine Pretorius at 60 runs off 41 balls. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are in danger as they are at 125 runs with a loss of five wickets. Pretorius goes full and on middle in the slot as well and hits it from the bottom part of the bat and towards the longer side.
Jyd Goolie is at 8 runs off 4 balls and Abbas Afridi is on the 10 runs off 4 balls.
🔥 CPL fireworks from Andre Fletcher! 60 off 41.
Pure entertainment, pure power 💥
August 16, 2025 at 12:46 AM
Another blow to Patriots as they lost the wicket of Jason Holder who played a knock of 7 runs off 8 balls. Gudakesh Motie who faced six runs from Holder's bat finished his spell with a wicket and end the 15 the over with only 7 runs.
The run rate for Patriots is currently at 7. 16 and the game of the three over have been left. Andre Fletcher is taking hold on one end for Patriots and is playing at 59 runs off 39 balls.
Another six from the bat of Andre Fletcher after two overs, taking the total of the Patriots at 113 in the 16th over. The ball misses his length and serves this in the slot, on middle, Fletcher cleared his front leg and dispatches it over the long on fence for a biggie.
August 16, 2025 at 12:39 AM
First six has come from Jason Holder's bat, aiming to gain the momentum for Patriots in the last inning of the game of CPL 2025. Gudakesh Motie tried full length and that too on leg, Holder glances it to short fine, completing 100 runs for the team.
As per the score, the team is at 103 in the 15th over.
August 16, 2025 at 12:34 AM
Third fall of wicket is launched by Guyana Amazon Warriors over Patriots as Athanaze gave his wicket to Romario Shepherd. He played a knock of 9 runs off 18 balls as he was unable to dind the rhythm in the game.
Jason Holder walks out to bat at number 6 and the Patriots are at 96 runs in the 14th over.
August 16, 2025 at 12:30 AM
Andre Fletcher completed his classy half-century in style for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 13th over of the second game of the CPL 2025. He made 50 runs off 33 balls, taking the total to 93 runs with a lose of 2 wickets.
Notaly, Gudakesh Motie of Warriors also dropped the catch of Fletcher on the fourth balls. He stayed back to flick the ball away, but gets a leading edge back towards the bowler (Motie), however, he was on his follow-though, dives forward but spills out with the ball dying on him.
August 16, 2025 at 12:20 AM
Only three runs have been made in the 11th overs for Patriots after the timeout and the game has once again took the slower pace. The current run rate for Patriots is 7.55 and Fletcher is playing at 45 runs off 27 balls. Patriots are at 88 with the completion of 12 overs.
August 16, 2025 at 12:14 AM
In the tenth over, Patriots managed to made only four runs, taking the total of the team at 80 runs with a lose of 2 wickets. Andre Fletcher is playing at 44 runs off 26 balls and is getting closer to his century. He is supported by Alick Athanaze who made 4 runs off 6 balls.
The run rate of Patriots is still considered low as it is 8.0, Amazon Warriors are also in form with tight bowling.
August 16, 2025 at 12:08 AM
Another blow to power inning of SKN Patriots as Imran Tahir took the wicket of Rilee Rossouw in the eighth over. He made 12 runs off 14 balls and return back to the podium. Tahir played a first maiden over of the CPL 2025 match as Patriots are at 71 runs with a loss of 2 wickets.
Andre Fletcher is playing at 40 runs off 19 balls and Alick Athanaze walks out to bat at number 5 for Patriots.
August 16, 2025 at 12:03 AM
In the seventh over, two back-to-back maximum came from the bat of Andre Fletcher on the bowling of Moeen Ali. On the ball of full and on middle in the slot as well, Fletcher clears his front leg away and slogs it powerfully over the deep mid-wicket fence for half a dozen.
With this, the Patriots are at 71 runs in the 7th over as Andre Fletcher made 39 runs off 18 balls.
August 16, 2025 at 12:00 AM
Fletcher and Rossouw showcased their full class and conceded two maximum for Patriots on the ball of Imran Tahir of Warriors. With this, Patriots managed to gain momentum and made 15 runs in the sixth over, taking the total of the team at 61 runs with a loss of 1 wicket.
The over has turned the table as run rate exceeded 10 for Patriots in the seventh over of the CPL 2025 game. Andre Fletcher is playing at 36 runs off 16 balls.
End of the PowerPlay! 💥
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots off to a solid start at 55/1 after 6 overs.
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots off to a solid start at 55/1 after 6 overs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors yet to bat – the battle is heating up! 🔥
August 15, 2025 at 11:56 PM
First maximum of the second game of the CPL 2025 has come from the bat of Andre Fletcher who hit the biggie to Romario Shepherd. Now, the total of the Patriots is at 40 runs with a loss of one wicket in the fifth over.
August 15, 2025 at 11:53 PM
With a slow pace, Patriots made only four runs in the fourth over of the match with three dot balls. Rillee Rossouw who walks out to bat number 4 is at 4 runs off 5 balls and Andre Fletcher on the other end is at 9 runs off 7 balls. The current run rate of Patriots slipped down to 7.11, which is considered a slow game.
August 15, 2025 at 11:46 PM
Kyle Mayers who hit the boundary to Dwaine Pretorius and took the total of the team at 26 runs has been sent to the podium by Pretorius himself. He played a knock of seven runs off 9 balls and the 3rd over conceded 8 runs for Patriots.
Due to the wicket, the games get slower for Patriots as the current run rate is 8.67 which is comparatively low. The ball from Mayers' bat flies towards the short third, where Imran Tahir takes a sharp catch around his waist, bringing out his trademark Siu celebration.
From celebrations to sensational grabs – Tahir does it all! 🌟
Carib Catch of the Day belongs to him!
August 15, 2025 at 11:40 PM
It has turned out to be a big blow for the Patriots as Evin Lewis is retired out due to some injury and discomfort in the body. He is replaced by Kyle Mayers who walks out to bat at number 3 and the scores of the team are at 18 runs with the completion of the second over of the second match of the CPL 2025.
Stay tuned to live updates.
August 15, 2025 at 11:37 PM
Initial runs came from the bat of Evin Lewis of Patriots in the form of four in the second over of the CPL 2025 match. He hit the boundary to Shamar Joseph of Warriors as Lewis stands and pulls the ball of the short of a length and on middle and hit from the upper half of the bat.
With these runs, the score of Patriots stood at 17 runs in the second over.
August 15, 2025 at 11:31 PM
Evin Lewis walks out to bat and played his 100th game for SKN Patriots in the CPL 2025 and started his inning by playing two dot balls. He is supported by Andre Fletcher who opened the game for Patriots with a classy four to Dwaine Pretorius of Warriors and conceded 11 runs in the first over.
August 15, 2025 at 11:22 PM
As per the live visuals, the rain has completely stopped at Warner Park Stadium and the teams are also doing some catching sessions on the side of the field. The ground staff are starting to remove the covers and the match will start at 11: 25 GMT.
Teams will arrive at the ground and start playing within few minutes.
August 15, 2025 at 11:08 PM
As per the latest update, the match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and SKN Patriots has been stopped due to the inclement weather and heavy rain. However, the teams have arrived, but the match will begin after the stopping of the rain and the cleaning of the ground.
Stay tuned for live updates.
August 15, 2025 at 10:54 PM
Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and decided to bowl first in the second match of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League on Saturday night. The match is all set to start within few minutes at Warner Park Sports Stadium, Basseterre in St Kitts and Nevis.
As per the Google metre, the win probability for Patriots is 44% and for Warriors, it is 56%. Stay tuned up for live updates on Associates Times.