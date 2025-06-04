PM Kamla Persad Bissessar crowned People’s Choice Winner in Caribbean Global Awards

With 58 nominees in the award category, Prime Minister Kamla Persad’s win stands as a proud and significant achievement for both her and the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago: Congratulations are in order for the newly elected Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad Bissessar, who has been crowned as the winner of People Choice category in the Caribbean Global Awards (CGA). The Prime Minister won the award with a record-breaking 3850 votes in support for her from people around the globe.

The second position was secured by the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves and following him were Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley at third position; Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness at fourth position, and President Dr Irfaan Ali of Guyana at fifth position. The award category had 58 nominees in total, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad’s win comes as a huge pride and achievement not just for her but for everyone across Trinidad and Tobago.

The category was judged by 15 distinguished judges, observers and adjudicators from different Caribbean islands and international backgrounds. They reviewed and validated all the votes for more than 5 hours and ensured that the result turned out to clearly represent the choice of the people of the Caribbean.

In response to this significant achievement, the United National Congress through their social media page extended their wishes to the Prime Minister as they wrote, “Special Congratulations to the Honourable Prime Minister and Political Leader Hon Kamla Persad Bissessar SC MP on this prestigious award. May God continue to light and bless your way as a trailblazer not only for Trinidad and Tobago but for the wider world.”

Prime Minister Kamla Persad also shared a post on her social media where she thanked all her supporters for making this achievement successful for her.

“Thanks to all of you who made this happen,” she wrote.

Notably, the Caribbean Global Awards Ceremony is scheduled to take place in London this September on 27th. The award will be presented to Prime Minister Kamla Persad at this event.

Netizens appreciate PM Kamla Persad for her achievement

In response to this significant achievement made by the Prime Minister, she has been receiving wide applause across the internet by her supporters who congratulate her and wish her success.

A user named Joseph Moishe wrote, “What a champion woman! We now have a leadership that astonishes other countries, including our own. Hope you do some amazing things to leave a legacy of greatness.”

Another user named Ansaar Mohammed wrote, “Congratulations she deserved it, she is an example so much so even pnm put a woman to lead now lol ,the code is still yellow !!!”