Kiandre Weekes makes history as first St Kitts and Nevis intern at Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court

St Kitts and Nevis: Kiandre M. J. Weekes has created history as the first student from St Kitts and Nevis to be appointed as one of the interns at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in Saint Lucia. This comes as a major achievement for Weekes as only two interns were able to earn this distinction, which he is a part of.

This achievement was also lauded by the Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew through a post on social media where he reflected on Kiandre's journey and his consistency towards excellence.

“It gives me great pride to extend heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Kiandre M. J. Weekes. His selection is not only a personal triumph but a national milestone that speaks to the power of perseverance, academic brilliance, and civic commitment,” the Prime Minister stated.

PM Drew who has known Kiandre since his time at the Cayon High School recalled that he stood out as an exceptional student and was a recipient of one of his academic achievement's awards. The Prime Minister added that considering his potential he also awarded him a scholarship from the Prime Minister’s office to pursue his further studies in law.

Kiandre notably secured a top position in his class with a degree in law and as he returned home, he entered the public service sector through the Attorney General’s office and continued his academic journey at law school. The Prime Minister emphasized that watching Kiandre achieving another milestone as an intern at the Principal Judicial Authority is a moment for ‘National Pride.’

“Kiandre is well on his way to becoming one of the great legal minds of our region, and I am confident his future in the legal profession will be impactful and inspiring. To his proud mother, your pride is shared by the entire nation,” the Prime Minister said.

In response to PM Drew’s heartfelt message, Kiandre replied expressing his gratitude towards the leader. He emphasized on the PM’s support throughout his journey which helped him achieve what he has today.

“Thank you so much Dr. Drew! I am grateful for your unwavering support throughout my journey. Your belief in me and the opportunities granted both personally, prior to your election as the Prime Minister, and subsequently through your office made this path possible. As I remain committed to pursuing excellence, I will continue to do my absolute best in an attempt to make St. Kitts and Nevis proud,” said Kiandre.

Notably, Kiandre has been also receiving immense appreciation across netizens from St Kitts and Nevis for this major achievement in his career. He has been lauded for his efforts and hard work that lead him to this way.