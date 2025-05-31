“Decisive move to correct years of mismanagement” PM Drew on Christophe Harbour’s sale

PM Terrance Drew addressed the nation, highlighting that the sale is more than just a business transaction—it’s a decisive step to correct years of mismanagement.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Prime Minister, Dr Terrance Drew released a video message on his social media confirming the official sale of the Christophe Harbour Marina assets and operations to Safe Harbor Marinas LLC, one of the world’s largest owners and operators of marinas. He said that this marks a new era for St Kitts and Nevis highlighting it will bring in jobs, and open doors for the twin island to emerge as a premier destination for yachting in the Caribbean.

PM Drew addressed the Nation and emphasized that the sale is not just a business deal but a decisive move to correct years of mismanagement. He added that this new move will bring transparency, opportunity, and international prestige under the new administration. He said that this marks a major move towards the future developments emphasizing that the safe harbour marinas aim to immediately invest in the expansion of the Christophe Harbour Marina by about 40%.

“As part of this transaction, safe harbour marinas will invest immediately in the expansion of the Christophe Harbour Marina by about 40%. This means more yachts, more traffic, more economic activity starting as early as November 2025. This will bring St Kitts Nevis into sharper focus as a premier Yachting hub in The Caribbean,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

He continued adding that Safe Harbor Marinas will also be constructing a brand-new desalination plant which will provide all the fresh water required by the marina, and this project will complete by November.

As per the details shared by the authorities, the marina will be able to host up to 32 mega yachts, with each averaging 60 metres. These vessels will have a capacity of at least 15 members in the staff and crew plus high net worth individuals. The Prime Minister said that this will significantly help in creating jobs, and other areas.

“That translates into hundreds of well-paying jobs and a surge in demand for local hospitality, for visioning, transportation, and maintenance services among other areas. This is part of our strategy to grow a sustainable blue economy,” the Prime Minister said.

While shedding light on the payments received from the sale of the yacht, PM Drew said that the payments secured from the transactions will go straight into public institutions, settling long standing debts and restoring the financial order which was lost.

He continued adding that an EC $3,000,000 has been paid toward the outstanding property tax arrears and EC $3600,000 in stamp duties.

“With these payments, we have brought closure and clarity. In addition to those direct payments, significant funds have been earmarked for the development of the Safe Harbor Marina at Christophe Harbour,” PM Drew concluded.

Notably, the sale of Christophe Harbour comes out as a fruitful deal as outlined by the Prime Minister who stated that Safe Harbour Marinas is one of the largest marina operator in the world. SHM has a network of 135 marinas globally with St Kitts and Nevis to make a debut in the same.