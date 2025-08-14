CPL 2025 Live Updates: SKN Patriots wins first match by 6 wickets

Saint Lucian Julien Alfred becomes 1st athlete to win 2 medals at Paris Olympics
2024-08-07 07:34:36
SKN Patriots won the first match against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by six wickets. Stay tuned for CPL 2025 Live Coverage with real time updates and highlights.
Written by Anglina Byron
Updated At 2025-08-15 07:37:31
CPL 2025 Live
Caribbean: The much-anticipated and most loved Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2025 is all set to kickstart in a few hours with the first match in Warner Park Cricket Ground, Basseterre. The first match will be held between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Associates Times will provide all updates of the Live CPL 2025 match and people are invited to stay tuned to the site. It will serve as a CPL 2025 match tracker who are asking that “How to watch CPL 2025 opening match live.”
Stay tuned with Associates Times for CPL 2025 live updates for the Opening match streaming as the match is all set to start: Patriots vs Falcons.
August 15, 2025 at 2:04 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots started its CPL league with a first victory at their homeground against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons on Thursday night. They won the match by 6 wickets and in 15 overs. Alick Athanaze and Jason Holder finished the inning with their class and made 37 and 18 runs respectively.
Alick Athananze finished it with style by hitting classy four and won the match for the team.
August 15, 2025 at 1:56 AM
Jason Holder and Alick Athanaze smashed classy fours to Odean Smith and took the inning close to the win. SKN Patriots are required nine runs to win the game.
August 15, 2025 at 1:52 AM
Patriots completed their 100 runs in the 13th over with a loss of 4 wickets. Alick Athanaze and Jason Holder has build a partnership 39 runs off 29 balls and Patriots stood at 101 runs.
The 13th over conceded 6 runs with each runs on each ball of Falcons. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons are in danger as Patriots are all set to edge their first victory in the CPL 2025.
August 15, 2025 at 1:46 AM
Jason Holder also supported Athanaze as he hit six to captain of Falcons on the shorter side and took the runs for Patriots at 95 in the 12th over. Now, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are only 27 runs away from their first victory in the CPL 2025 match. Athanaze stood at 23 runs in 16 balls, while Holder played an inning of 10 runs off 7 balls.
August 15, 2025 at 1:42 AM
Alick Athanaze is maintaining the momentum for Patriots as he hit another six to Rahkeen Cornwall in the 11th over. Patriots have scored 87 runs and they need 35 runs to win the match at Warner Park.
August 15, 2025 at 1:39 AM
Another dismissal for Patriots as they lost fourth wicket at 76 runs in the 10th over. Andre Fletcher is dismissed for 19 runs by Allah Ghazanfar of Falcons who took his first wicket for CPL at the age of 19. The 10th over conceded nine runs for Patriots.
Now, Patriots are required to made 46 runs in 60 balls to win the game.
August 15, 2025 at 1:35 AM
After three overs, first maximum is came for Patriots from Alick Athanaze's bat as he hits six down the ground to Allah Ghazanfar. The bowler goes a bit short and around leg and Athanaze styed back and sent the ball for biggie.
Now, the score of Patriots is at 76 after 10 overs.
August 15, 2025 at 1:32 AM
With a fall of wickets, Patriots slow down their game and managed to score only 3 runs in the ninth over. Currently, they are playing at 69 runs with three wickets down. Andre Fletcher of Patriots is playing at 19 runs and Alick Athanaze is playing 7 runs and the run rate is at 7.39.
August 15, 2025 at 1:24 AM
Patriots lost two wickets in one over after the dismissal of Kyle Mayers at 15 runs. He was casted out by Rahkeen Cornwall and Patriots are still at 56 runs. The second wicket is also taken by Cornwall as Rilee Rossouw out for 0 runs off 2 balls.
August 15, 2025 at 1:21 AM
After hitting back-to-back fours, Mayers showcased his class with ultimate six and took the score at 56 runs in the 7th over. He scored 15 runs off 8 balls. Now, Falcons are in danger as they are loosing their grip to the game.
August 15, 2025 at 1:19 AM
Three fours were scored by Kyle Mayers in the sixth over for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots who are now at 53 runs with a loss of one wicket. He hit these fours to Obed McCoy of Falcons and the run rate has once again increased to 9.17.
August 15, 2025 at 1:15 AM
Patriots lost their first wicket due to which, the game got slower for them as they managed to score only 2 runs in fifth over. Patriots are required 82 runs in 88 balls to win their first match of the CPL 2025.
August 15, 2025 at 1:11 AM
Falcons have taken a sigh of relief as Evin Lewis who hit four fours in last over has been dismissed by Obed McCoy of Falcons at 25 runs. In the four overs, the score of Patriots is at 37 runs with one wicket down and Lewis was replaced by Kyle Mayers.
Now, the run rate is slightly slip down to 10 for Patriots, however, the required run rate is 5.26.
August 15, 2025 at 1:06 AM
Evin Lewis's 4 fours took the inning of Patriots at runs in third over as the run rate has exceeded the 8 to 11.0 in the completion of the 4 overs. It has given required momentum to Patriots who are now at 33 runs without loosing any wicket. He hit these fours to Allah Mohammad of Falcons and showcased his class to Patriots fans.
Now, Patriots need 88 runs in 17 overs to win their first game at their homeground.
August 15, 2025 at 1:00 AM
Evin Lewis of Patriots started the second over with classy six and scored his first maximum for the first match at his homeground. Jayden Seales threw a fuller one and on off, turning out right into the arc of Lewis who hit over a deep square. It is also the 199th six for Lewis in the Caribbean Premier League.
With the completion of 2 overs, the inning of Patriots is at 17 runs as they are playing with a run rate of 8.50. He was well supported by Andre Fletcher at the last ball who also hit six to Jayden Seals and it turned out to be 98 metres maximum.
August 15, 2025 at 12:56 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots made 3 runs in first over as now they needed 119 runs to win the game in 19 overs. Andre Fletcher made 2 runs and was supported by Evin Lewis who started the first over with one run.
From Falcons, Jayden Seales and Imad Wasim came as a bowling unit and captain played the first over.
August 15, 2025 at 12:37 AM
Falcons lost their 10th wicket of Jayden Seales and fell short in 17 overs. They set a target for 122 runs for Patriots who will now play the second inning of the first match at Warner Park in some time.
The last wicket is taken by Naseem Shah of Patriots and wrapped up the match for batters of Falcons.
August 15, 2025 at 12:35 AM
Slower run rate has taken down Falcons, however, Obed McCoy hit six for tenth wicket in the 17th over. He has hit another boundary on the bowling of Farooqi of Patriots and the 17th over turned out to be of 11 runs for Falcons.
Now, J Seales and O McCoy is playing for last wicket.
August 15, 2025 at 12:31 AM
Falcons are 9 down as Salamkheli took four wicket-haul in the 16th over and the scores are just 111 runs.. The captain Imad Wasim of Falcons was taken by him at 11 runs off 13 balls with a seamless catch out.
Now, the run rate is slipped down to 6.88 and Falcons are in danger and skeptical to complete their overs in the inning in the match at Warner Park.
August 15, 2025 at 12:27 AM
After loosing back-to-back wickets in last two overs, Imad Wasim, captain of Falcons is trying to turn on the game by hitting six to Jason Holder. He cleared his front leg and swats it away straight down the ground for a biggie.
The score is at 110 runs for Falcons in 16th over.
August 15, 2025 at 12:23 AM
Falcons are in grave danger as they are skeptical of completing their overs with another loss of wicket in just 15th over. Falcons are at 104 runs with 8 wicket down as Allah Ghazanfar is dismissed by Jason Holder of Patriots at 1 runs.
With a short of length and outside off, Ghazanfar punches it hard but straight to cover drive.
August 15, 2025 at 12:20 AM
In the 14th over, back-to-back dismissals were faced by Falcons as Waqar Salamkheli took three wicket haul with a score of 16 in his 3 over inning. He bowled out Odean Smit who failed to open his inning in the first match of the CPL 2025.
Now, Falcons are in danger as crowd burst out in jerseys of Patriots as the score is just 103 runs in 15th over with seven wicket down. It is getting from bad to worse for Falcons as the run rate is not exceeding 7 and the game is getting slower at the ending.
Salamkheli started his inning in the 202 CPL with 3-wicket haul.
August 15, 2025 at 12:15 AM
The game is in the halfway as Falcons lost sixth wicket of Shakib Al Hassan in the hands of Waqar Salamkheli. Hassan played a knock of 11 runs off 16 balls and score is at 102 runs and the Patriots are all over the visitors at Warner Park Stadium.
Now, the run rate is 7 and the score is not increasing.
August 15, 2025 at 12:12 AM
With the falls of early wickets, the run rate of Falcons slipped down to 7 as they completed their hundred in the 13th over. Now, Patriots are taking over Falcons with their batting unit.
August 15, 2025 at 12:07 AM
Falcons are in danger as they lost their crucial wicket of Karima Gore in the 12th over with the bowling of Fazallhaq Farooqi who rolls his fingers. Now, the score is 99 runs for Falcons at the ending of the 12 runs.
Now, Imad Wasim, Captain of Falcons walks out to bat and the run rate is not exceeding 8.25.
August 15, 2025 at 12:03 AM
At the end of the 11th over, Karima Gore hit six and completed its half century in a class, taking Falcons at 94 runs. With wickets down, Gore is running the game from one end and moving towards his century.
He picks the change of pace early and Abbas Afridi of Patriots's first over went with 11 runs.
August 14, 2025 at 11:55 PM
In the tenth over, another boundary is hit by Karima Gore of Falcons at the bowling of Jason Holder as team is now at 79 runs with four wickets down. Gore is running the game from one end, however, Falcons are loosing its wickets on the other end.
Now, with the completion of 10 over, the Falcons are expecting fast games from the batters as the run rate is slow due to the early and back-to-back fallings of the wickets.
August 14, 2025 at 11:47 PM
Another dismissal for Falcons as Fabian Allen got cleaned out in the eight over of the CPL 2025 match. Waqar Salamkheli of Patriots started his innings with a wicket and showcased the magic of spining. The spins back into the right-hander, on the off stump and Allen has returned to podium by making only 12 runs off 10 balls.
Patriots are taking over to Falcons as run rate is not exceeding 8 and the innings stood at 66 runs with the ending of eight over. Karima Gore of Falcons is on the strike and getting closer to his first century for CPL 2025 as he stood at 42 runs off 25 balls.
August 14, 2025 at 11:42 PM
At the seventh over, the first sixth of the game came from the bat of Fabian Allen of Falcons who hit shot to Naseem Shah. With this six, the run rate reached to 8.78 as Falcons are at 61 runs with three wickets down.
Allen throws his hands at the ball and it files off the outer half and leeping deep for the six runs.
August 14, 2025 at 11:33 PM
Bevon Jacobs came and tried to start his innings, but fell short in front of Naseem Shah of Patriots and lost his wicket with wrong shot. Shah pulls his length back, and Jacobs holes it out straight to Alick Athanaze of Patriots at deep point. Now, with the sixth over, the Falcons at 47 runs and Karima Gore hit another boundary to new bower Jason Holder of Patriots.
August 14, 2025 at 11:27 PM
At the fourth over, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons lost their second wicket as Farooqi has taken wicket for Patriots. Rahkeem Cornwall returned back to podium after facing shot dismissal with the slower ball, turning out maiden wicket for Farooqi in the CPL.
Now, Falcons are in danger as their runs are 39 at the ending of the fifth over and two wickets down. Karima Gore is on the strike and hitting boundaries to maintain the run rate of 8.
With latest fours in third and second overs, the inning of Falcons stood at 30 runs with a loss of one wicket. Now, the run rate has increased from 5 to 8. 82 with the patrnership building between Karima Gore and Rahkeem Cornwall.
Patriots have also showcased class in bowling with their first wicket with Kyle Mayers and Fazalhaq Farooqi also supported. Another boundary is given to Farooqi who is on his second over with 14 runs as Karima Gore again hit third four in fourth over.
On the fifth bowl, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons lost its first wicket as Jewel Andrew has returned back to podium by failing to open his run in three balls. He was taken out by Kyle Mayers of Patriots and get the first wickets for his team.
As of now, Falcons scored 11 runs with the second over going and the current run rate is 5. 25. Rahkeem Cornall and Karima Gore are on the strike for Falcons, while K Mayers is supported by Farooqi of Patriots on the other end of the bowling.
August 14, 2025 at 10:56 PM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots has opened its league at his homeground by winning the toss against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Warner Park. In just few minutes, CPL live streaming will be started and people are asked to get latest updates on Associates Times.
The countdown is over and the latest chapter of the CPL is about to begin. Get all St Kitts game live score through this live stream CPL Caribbean islands.