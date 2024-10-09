Grenada: Work begins on Drainage Systems under ‘Flood Mitigation’ program

Minister Redhead stated that the flooding concerns are one of the most raising concerns across the constituency and he will address all of these issues during his tenure.

Grenada: The construction work of drainage systems has been led under the flood mitigation program and is progressing rapidly in the northeastern areas of Grenada.

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, and the elected Member of Parliament for St George North East, Ron Redhead shared the update stating that plans are underway to expand the construction through more enhanced projects and schemes to address the concerning issues.

“As the MP is am very concerned with the poor infrastructure that was inherited in the northeast and I will address this over the five-year term,” the minister wrote in one of his posts.

Notably, the Minister led the rehabilitation of these confined areas to enhance collective resiliency in the constituency and to address the flooding concerns along the main points and by the roads.

These rehabilitation efforts will notably aid in developing more security and safety in the period of hurricanes and inclement weather. Heavy rainfalls and storm conditions have significantly damaged these localities, adding the damage caused by the recent passage of Hurricane Beryl over the island, the conditions became worsened demanding a timely reconstruction.

Hurricane Beryl, which was a Category 5 storm caused widespread damage resulting in a significant economic loss to the island nation. The sister islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique notably received immense damage from the disaster.

From Schools to hospitals, and police stations to businesses, everything was ravaged by the disaster. This destruction caused millions of damages to the island nation and the rehabilitation was led there following the support from several sister islands in the Caribbean.

The locals are hailing in support of the construction as they are optimistic of a worthy development, which will aid in a better community.

“Great look Sir' may God keep blessing you' and the team' for the hard work and dedication you guy's been putting in over the years and still going strong. Sir'' is it possible I can get a Contact# for you, please? thank you,” one of the users said on social media.

Another user said “It's time to start to fix the road from Constantine to go through Willis. This road looks very dangerous especially that little piece before that Bubb house.”