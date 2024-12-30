Kaitlyn Wilson wins 2024 Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Queen

13 teens participated in the contest from several Caribbean nations, representing their island by showcasing their talent.

St Kitts and Nevis: Kaitlyn Wilson from St Kitts and Nevis became 2024 Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Queen in Tortola on Sunday (December 29, 2024). Wilson won the titles of the “Best Talent” and retained the crown for third consecutive year.

While vying for the crown, she extended gratitude to her friends, loved ones and country as a whole for their support and wishes in her journey. Wishes were poured on Wilson for her outstanding performance and straight forward approach in responding to questions of the judges.

Other winners

The first runner up rank was won by Asha Hyndman from British Virgin Islands (The Host Country), and the second runner up was secured by Shamyra Brooks Santana from Anguilla. Gabriella Harriet from Antigua and Barbuda became third runner up in 2024 Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Queen.

The title of Best Evening Wear and Best Shero/ Costume were given to La Shay D’ Garrio from St Croix on Sunday night.

2024 Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Queen

The 42nd edition of the pageant was held at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in Road Town, Tortola under the theme- “Celebrating the best of Caribbean talent, beauty and spirit.”

A total of 13 teens have been competed in the pageant from different countries such as Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, British Virigin Islands, Haiti, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, St Croix, St John, St Kitts and Nevis, St Maarten, St Thomas, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Turks and Caicos Islands.

The pageant was held at Multipurpose Sports Complex Road Town, Tortola at British Virgin Islands. The ticket price for VIP Tier 1 was US$150, for VIP Tier 2, the price was US$100 and for General Admission, the price was US$60.

Winners from St Kitts and Nevis in pageant

Takyla Hart Johnson from St Kitts and Nevis won the 2023 Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Queen on December 30, 2023. The pageant was held after a hiatus of five years due to COVID pandemic.

In 2019, the pageant was also won by St Kitts and Nevis as Anya Seetahal was crowned on January 1, 2019.