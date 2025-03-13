Minister Melissa Skerrit shares update on Dominica’s Housing Projects

With 99% of the Scotts Head housing project completed, 21 families are set to receive their keys soon, with only final touches pending.

The Minister of Housing, Melissa Poponne Skerrit shared an update about the Modern Resilient Housing projects taking place in Dominica. The Minister through her official social media, shared that the Scotts Head and Eggleston housing projects are nearing completion and the keys to the houses will be handed over soon to the families.

As per the data shared, the Scotts Head housing project has almost completed with just final touches pending. Minister Melissa shared that 99% of this project has been completed and 21 families will soon receive their keys to these houses.

On the other hand, the Minister of Housing mentioned that the construction of the Eggleston housing project is almost 95% complete, and almost 16 homes are ready to be handed over to the respective families. An official handover ceremony will take place to distribute these homes, which could take place in the coming days or by the end of this month.

“Stay tuned as we continue delivering safe and modern homes for families across Dominica,” the Minister of Housing ended her note while emphasizing that the authorities will continue working for the people of Dominica.

Apart from this, the authorities have been actively involved in constructing several other housing initiatives including Vielle Case Housing Development project, Woodford Hill and others. These projects are under rapid construction to provide the residents of Dominica with climate smart and resilient houses.

These houses as stated by the authorities, are designed to withstand hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, and all types of natural calamities. Dominica has been actively involved in improving the island’s infrastructure, and fulfill its aim of becoming the first climate resilient nation.

Notably, the authorities have already handed over houses to many Dominicans already. Recently, the government handed 60 families their new houses in a special ceremony held during the month of December. These houses were handed over as a Christmas and New Year gift, for people to give a fresh start to the coming year.