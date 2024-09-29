CPL 2024: Guyana Amazon Warriors bag top spot in points table, defeats Saint Lucia Kings by 35 runs

Caribbean: Guyana Amazon Warriors has once again secured the top spot with 14 points in the points table of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League. The team defeated table topper Saint Lucia Kings by 35 runs on Saturday night at Providence Stadium and clinch the first position.

Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and chose to bat first. Starting with good batting, the Warriors played well and set the target of 208 runs for the Kings with a loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer from Warriors scored half-century and made 58 runs off 30 deliveries, clinching the “Player of the Match” award. However, he was taken down by David Wiese who took three wickets for Kings in his four-over spell with 43 runs.

He was well supported by Shai Hope who also scored his half-century in the match and made 56 runs off 31 deliveries. The wicket of Hope was taken by Noor Ahmad who gave 26 runs in his four-over spell by taking two wickets.

Azam Khan from Warriors also played a short and powerful knock of 26 runs off 11 deliveries against Saint Lucia Kings. He was also taken down by Alzarri Joseph in his four over spell and took 2 wickets with 39 runs.

Hetmyer expressed delight in winning the award and noted that the match made a lot of difference as he was just trying to enjoy the game. He shared that it is always nice to have familiar conditions and play at home ground.

However, Saint Lucia Kings also tried to chase the target, but the bowlers restricted them to 172 runs in 20 overs. Skipper Faf du Plessis fell short of his century by 8 runs as he played a powerful knock of 92 runs off 59 deliveries.

He was not well supported by other team batsmen as Alzarri Joseph made 25 runs off 21 deliveries and David Wiese made 14 runs off 9 balls. From Warriors, Imran Tahir took two wickets in his four over spell and Moeen Ali took two wickets in his four over spell.

Guyan Amazon Warriors secured the first place by winning seven matches out of ten, followed by Saint Lucia Kings who won seven out of 10 matches and secured 14 points. Trinbago Knight Riders stood in the third position while winning six out of nine matches and 12 points in the points table of the tournament.