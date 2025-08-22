CPL 2025 Live Score: Guyana Amazon Warriors win match by 83 runs

LIAT 2020 touches down Dominica with inaugural flight on Thursday
2024-08-31 10:04:20
Written by Anglina Byron
Updated At 2025-08-23 06:48:05
CPL 2025 live updates
Caribbean: The Caribbean Premier League 2025 heats up with the 9th match as Antigua and Barbuda Falcons face off against the Guyana Amazon Warriors at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Stay tuned with Associates Times for live updates, scores and commentary.
August 23, 2025 at 3:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors won their second match by 83 runs against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons lost third match in their campaign in the CPL 2025.
The last wicket was taken by Gudakesh Motie as Fabian Allen dismissed for 22 runs off 20 balls. Amazon Warriors has maintained their winning streak in the tournament and added two more points in the points table. Stay tuned to live updates on Associates Times.
August 23, 2025 at 3:21 AM
Imran Tahir showcased his bowling class and took 5 wicket haul for Guyana Amazon Warriors after dismissing Obed McCoy by cleaning him up. It is the first fifer for Imran Tahir, winning the match for his team.
He bowled four overs, conceding 21 runs and took five wickets, turning out to be game changing point for Warriors. Now, Falcons are in danger as they need 92 runs in 34 balls to win and they have one wicket in hand.
August 23, 2025 at 3:16 AM
The struggling inning of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons is coming to end as they lost 8th wicket in the hands of Imran Tahir who took four wicket haul for Guyana Amazon Warriors.
The inning has turned out to be outstanding for Tahir as he took the wicket of Usama Mir in the 14th over.
August 23, 2025 at 3:08 AM
The last hope for Falcons, Bevon Jacobs is dismissed by 26 runs off 25 balls aa Romario Shepherd took the wicket for Warriors in the 12th over. Warriors are at 110 runs and they need 102 runs in 48 balls to win the match.
With this wicket, Falcons are seven down and they are in grave danger as the innings isn't going anyhwere.
August 23, 2025 at 3:03 AM
Bevon Jacobs from Antigua and Barbuda Falcons hit the six on the last ball of the 11th over, taking the total of the team to 105 runs. However, Guyana Amazon Warriors are all over the Falcons as they have ripped apart their top and middle order.
Jacobs is playing at 23 runs off 22 balls and Fabian Allen is at 5 runs off 6 balls. Now, Falcons need 106 runs in 55 balls to win the match.
August 23, 2025 at 2:50 AM
It is three wicket haul for Imran Tahir of Guyana Amazon Warriors who dismissed Shamar Springer of Falcons in the ninth over. Tahir who bowled 2 overs have conceded only 9 runs and took three wickets for Warriors.
This is considered a brilliant bowling from Imran, even with all moisture out there on the ground. The ninth over conceded 10 runs for Falcons, featuring one six from Bevon Jacobs to Imran Tahir. Shamar Springer departs for 3 off 5 balls and the score of the Falcons are at 91 runs.
Notably, with the fall of wickets, the run rate has come down for Falcons. They need 121 runs to win the game.
August 23, 2025 at 2:41 AM
With their fast pacing, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons are loosing their wicket after every over. Shakib Al Hassan lost his wicket while playing at 8 runs off 7 balls on the hands of Shai hope of Wariors.
Now, Falcons are required to make 135 runs in 79 balls to win the game. After the completion of the 7th over, the score of the Falcons are at 77 runs. On the last ball of the 7th over, they lost their second wicket as Imad Wasim fall was dismissed by Imran Tahir on the zero run.
The 7th over turned out to be in favour off Warriors as it conceded two wickets for them and zero runs for Falcons.
August 23, 2025 at 2:36 AM
Powerplay ended in the match between Warriors and Falcons, featuring one six from Shakib Al Hassan who used the pace to perfection.
After the powerplay, the Warriors were at 77 runs with the loss of 3 wickets. The team is playing with a run rate of 9.64.
August 23, 2025 at 2:26 AM
Even after starting the over with a four, Karima Gore lost his momentum and dismissed on the ball of Romario Shepherd at 31 runs off 14 balls. Shepherd who faced big shots o his balls strikes in his first over due to which Antigua and Barbuda Falcons are three down inside the powerplay.
With this, the Falcons are at 68 runs as Karima Gore's wicket is expected to slow down the game for the team.
August 23, 2025 at 2:20 AM
Karima Gore smashed six and four in the fourth over of the game on the ball of Gudakesh Motie of the Warriors. With these shot, the fourth over is again turned out to be one of their big overs as it conceded 12 runs.
With these shots, the score of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons reached to 58 runs at the end of the 4th over.
August 23, 2025 at 2:14 AM
Jewel Andrew from Falcons is dismissed by Dwaine Pretorius at the crucial stage when he was playing fast game for the team. On the first ball of the third over, he hit massive six and created buzz among the audience.
He made 13 runs off 6 balls and now the total score of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons is at 44 runs with loss of two wickets.
August 23, 2025 at 2:11 AM
In the second over of the match, Karima Gore and Jewel Andrew showcased their class and hit two fours respectively. With their shots, the over ended with 18 runs including 5 runs from the wide balls, two fours, and one single.
The over turned out to be big as it provided 35 runs to the total of the team.
August 23, 2025 at 2:06 AM
The first over for Falcons have featured shots and wicket in the match of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League. Rahkeen Cornwall gave momentum to the team with six and four, putting pressure on the ballers of Guyana Amazon Warriors.
Right after these shot, he lost his wicket in the hands of Dwaine Pretorius. He departed for 10 runs off 3 balls as his catch was taken by Gudakesh Motie.
August 23, 2025 at 1:43 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors has taken their total to 200 runs in the 20th over as Romario Shepherd hit back-to-back fours and sixes. On the ball of Shamar Springer, Shepherd made 16 runs in three balls with one four and two sixes.
He further added four to the total of the team and ended the over with a classy shot. The 20th over turned out to be big over for Warriors as it conceded 25 runs with two sixes, two fours and other doubles.
Guyana Amazon Warriors made 210 runs and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons need 211 runs to win the match.
August 23, 2025 at 1:35 AM
Even after the fall of crucial wicket of Shai Hope, Hetmyer of Warriors took the hold of the inning and played with his fearless mood. He hit two back-to-back fours and one six in the 19th over, taking the total of the team to 189 runs.
It has turned out to be a big over for the team as the over conceded 16 runs with two fours and one six. He is playing at 65 runs off 26 balls, turned out to be game change moment for Warriors after their slow inning.
August 23, 2025 at 1:31 AM
On the crucial stage of the last overs, Shai Hope of Warriors lost his wicket in the 18th over on the hands of Jayden Seales. He was playing at 82 runs off 54 balls and fell short of 18 runs to his century in the 2025 Caribbean Premier League.
With this, the total of the team has reached to 172 runs in the 19th over and Romario Shephred walks out to bat at number 5.
August 23, 2025 at 1:28 AM
With classy four, Hetmyer completed his half-century in just 21 balls and achieved the partnership of 50 runs with Shai Hope. He is well supported by Hope who also hit maximum on the last ball of the over to Jayden Seales, taking the total to 170 runs.
Shai Hope is playing at 82 runs off 54 balls.
August 23, 2025 at 1:21 AM
Shai Hope supported Hetmyer and shifted the momentum towards his team by hitting four and then six on the ball of Shamar Springer. In the 17th over, Warriors completed their 150 runs and moved forward to set a satisfying total for the team.
Shai Hope is playing at 75 runs of 51 balls and moving closer to his century as the crowd starting cheering for that. With this, the total of the Warriors has also now reached to 156 runs as the over conceded 17 runs with 1 four, 1 six and three wide balls.
August 23, 2025 at 1:15 AM
Taking over the game, Shimron Hetmyer is pacing up the total for the Guyana Amazon Warriors. He launched back-to-back six and four to the total of the team and ended the over with a style. With these shots, the total of the team has reached to 139 runs, gaining the momentum for the team.
Since the arrival of Hetmyer, the momentum has shifted towards the Warriors in the last five overs. The over has conceded 15 runs with one six and one four. He is playing at 44 runs off 17 balls while well supported by Shai Hope who is playing at 63 runs off 47 balls.
August 23, 2025 at 1:06 AM
With a steady inning, Shai Hope has managed to complete his half-century for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 15th over. With his milestone, he took the total of the team to 115 runs.
Notably, this is the 12th half-century for his career in the Caribbean Premier League. He is now moving forward as he hit two back-to-back fours to Jayden Seals in the 15th over, taking the total to 118 runs. In addition to that, it has also completed their 50-run partnership.
He was well supported by Hetmyer who hit the maximum on the last ball of the 15th over and took the total of the team to 124 runs. Notably, the over has conceded 17 runs, turning out to be a big over for the Warriors. It has featured two fours, one six and two singles.
August 23, 2025 at 1:00 AM
After classy four, Hetmyer and Shai Hope took control of the crease and hit back-to-back maximum on the ball of Usama Mir. The first six went behind square leg by Hetmyer and the second six of Shai Hope further added egde to the Guyana Amazon Warriors who were playing slow inning.
With this, the 100 runs of the team has been completed and the score of the team is at 108 runs.
August 23, 2025 at 12:54 AM
As Warriors are struggling to find their pace, Hetmyer came up with another four in the 13th over which was again going slow with two singles and two dot balls. With the shot, the team is managed to take the total to 92 runs.
August 23, 2025 at 12:49 AM
After the fall of second wicket, Warriors tried to pace up their inning and hit the maximum in the 12th over of the game. Shimron Hetmyer hit a massive six on the ball of Usama Mir by getting low on hid knee and slogs it with the wind and clear deep mid wicket for half a dozen.
In addition to that, Shai Hope also supported Hetmyer and hit biggie to the ball of Usama Mir. With these shots, the total of the team has reached to 82 runs. Shai Hope is playing at 41 runs off 35 balls and Hetmyer is playing at 9 runs off 4 balls. The 12th over conceded 16 runs with two sixes and four singles.
August 23, 2025 at 12:45 AM
In the 11th over, Guyana Amazon Warriors lost its second wicket as a scratchy inning from Kelvon Anderson comes to end at 22 runs off 25 balls. Imad Wasim picks up his first and floated it full and middle.
However, Anderson misses it off the toe end ad sails it only as far as deep mid -wicket where Karima Gore runs in a few yards.
August 23, 2025 at 12:34 AM
Kevlon Anderson hit the maximum on the first ball of the 10th over and took the total of the team to 63 runs. This is the first six of the match and the first shot after the series of slow overs for the Warriors. With this, a 50 run partnership has also build up between Kevlon Anderson and Shai Hope.
Anderson is playing at 20 runs off 21 balls and Shai hope is playing at 29 runs off 26 balls.
August 23, 2025 at 12:31 AM
As the ninth over is underway in the match, Amazon Warriors is struggling to find their pace with each coming over. The 8th over conceded only 6 runs and made 47 runs and now the ninth over is also going with singles only.
After the resumption of the match, Warriors have failed to come up with big shot or a boundary. After the completion of the nine overs, Warriors are at 53 runs.
August 23, 2025 at 12:24 AM
After the heavy rainfall, the match has finally restarted as ground staff cleared the ground and make the conditions to play again. Due to the early stoppage of the rain, the match has been secured for losing their over.
The 7th over of the match conceded three runs and the innings of Warriors is not able to find their pace as they are playing with a run rate of 5.86.
August 22, 2025 at 11:55 PM
As per the report, the intensity of the rain has eased considerably and the ground staff has made their way out to the middle now and are inspecting the amount of water accumulated on the covers.
The cover over the bowling run-up has now been removed and things are starting to look promising for a potential restart. The umpires have also made their way out without the umbrellas.
August 22, 2025 at 11:32 PM
In the powerplay, the rain suddenly stop the match and send the players back to the podium. The umbrellas are out in the crowd, indicating that it has started to drizzle. The fans on the grass banks are seeking refuge under the sheds as well.
The ground staff is ready at the sidelines. As of now, the Warriors are 31/1.
August 22, 2025 at 11:27 PM
After the fall of the wicket, Warriors have lost their momentum as two overs have remained slow for the team. In the fifth over, Shai Hope opened his arms and hit boundary on the ball of Obed McCoy over mid-wicket to paced up the performance of the team.
He came back in the form in the sixth over and hit back-to-back boundaries on the ball of Shamar Springer. With these shots, he took the total of the team to 35 runs as Hope is playing at 22 runs off 16 balls.
August 22, 2025 at 11:14 PM
Guyana Amazon Warriors lost heir first wicket as Ben McDermott has fell in the third over of the game. He is dismissed by Obed McCoy for a run a ball of 8 as he got catch out while slamming deck hard, short on the middle stump line.
In the third over, the Warriors are at 17 runs with a loss of one wicket and Kevlon Anderson walks out to bat at number 3. On the last ball of the over, Shai Hope smashed a classy six to Obed McCoy and tried to gain momentum after the loss of the wicket.
August 22, 2025 at 11:05 PM
In the first over of the Game, Guyana Amazon Warriors conceded seven runs with the first four from the bat of Ben McDermott who is playing at 7 runs off 5 balls. He hit the boundary to Imad Wasim who offered him some width, outside off and on a length.
Ben McDermott backs away to create space for himself and lofts it over cover for a boundary.
August 22, 2025 at 11:01 PM
Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss in their second match and decided to bat first against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the match of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League.
As per the pitch report, the pitch looks quite patchy with dense grass that variations will be the key on this surface, with slower deliveries making the real difference.
The Sky365 Coin Toss goes in favour of the Guyana Amazon Warriors!— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 22, 2025
Captain Imran Tahir chose to bat first.#CPL25 #ABFvGAW #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #Sky365 pic.twitter.com/VN9JXn5tb6