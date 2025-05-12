UK Prime Minister announces major Immigration Overhaul: Stricter rules ahead

The UK Prime Minister addressed the nation in a press conference to announce new reforms and confirm major changes.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer has made a shocking announcement with global implications as he promises to overhaul the immigration system, which he described as ‘Broken’. The PM’s plans to tighten the visa requirements including the English tests for all visa applicants and their dependent, is one of the most controversial reforms among others.

All Major Reforms outlined by PM Keir Starmer

In his Press Conference, PM Starmer outlined four major changes that his government has planned to introduce into the immigration policies.

Skills requirement Raised to degree level. English language tests extended to dependents. Settled status will now take 10 years, previously it was 5 years. Tougher enforcement measures, including automatic deportation for foreign nationals, if convicted of any offence.

Apart from this the Prime Minister during his brief Press Conference held early morning also discussed other points as well. The PM stated that the industries overly reliant on cheap overseas labour will be pressured to invest in local ones in coming time. He also stated that apprenticeships and college training will be prioritized for British workers.

He continued emphasizing that the UK will remain committed to quality and open to ‘The best talent in the world’ in different fields including science, healthcare and technology.

“Britain must compete for the best talent in the world, in science, in technology, in health care. You can't simply pull up a drawbridge, let nobody in, and think that's an economy that would work. That would hurt the pay packets of working people without question,” he stated.

The Prime Minister in his press conference didn’t reveal the exact date of execution of these new changes and also confirmed that the government will work for a net migration reduction, but no fixed cap.

What will be the impact of these changes on those residing or plan to come to UK?

The sweeping reforms announced by the Prime Minister Keir Starmer are expected to have a significant implication over visas of both current residents and prospective immigrants.

Stricter Visa Eligibility Requirements

As the government has raised the skills requirement to a degree level, it will likely reduce the number of eligible applicants for work visas. This will in turn affect those depending heavily on migrant labour including different sectors such as care, hospitality and construction.

Longer wait for Settled Status

The increase in time to qualify for settled status from 5 to 10 years will affect long term migrants, who will now face prolonged periods of uncertainty. The PM has not yet announced whether, the change will be implemented to those as well who are currently residing in UK and were about to receive a settlement status. This change will also affect the number of students and professionals from choosing UK as a prime destination, especially when other countries offer the same in a relatively straightforward process.

English Language tests for Dependents

This new reform acts as a controversial move following the announcement made last year that spouse or dependents cannot accompany a student over a work visa and will have to apply for a separate visitor visa to travel. This change will impact migrants from bringing their families, ultimately impacting their decision to settle in UK.

Automatic Deportation for Criminal Convictions

The introduction of this reform marks another controversial move as some argue that this new rule will affect those as well who have been accused of even minor crimes. As per the government’s briefing, anyone convicted in any offence, regardless of its severity will have to face deportation.

International Student and Talent Attraction

The new rules announced by PM Starmer will significantly affect International Students and Talented and skilled individuals from choosing UK and will rather deter them.

Internet’s reaction on UK’s new visa rules

As soon as the information of UK implementing new rules and restrictions into their immigration policies was announced, the internet is flooded with users citing their concerns and opinions over the new announcements.

While some laud the efforts by the government, others point out that the focus is on Migration that is legal and not illegal migration which is disturbing.

A user named Amy Joanna Blake wrote on Facebook, “He's concentrating on migration that legal. Not the illegal migration.... that's the part that is crippling us. Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. But not at the expense of everyone else.”

Another user named Naimad Webb stated her opinion and wrote, “We applaud the tightening up but does that stop the crossings at the Channel? I think not. Seeking asylum? Be prepared to prove it on entry or be sent back immediately. Those who seem credible immediately get a temp work permit. No housing, no recourse to public funds... (its harsh, but it's a circuit breaker moves, and we need one).”

“It’s all smoke and mirrors people! The British public need to get rid of this Labour Government. It shocks me people still supporting them! You obviously don’t care about this country,” wrote another user on Facebook.

Yolandi Locke said, “The issue is not the nurses, teachers and skilled labour coming in. The issue are the boats. Taking over military bases which could be used to house homeless veterans, hotels being blocked out and crime going up. Stop the boats.”

While the government of UK plans to implement stronger and stricter measures in relation to the immigration policies, however the outcomes of these new rules will be assessed following the successful implementation, which is yet pending.