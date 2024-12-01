1M out of 8.1M plant and animal species at risk of extinction: UN report

On the verge of extinction, animal species are facing the wrath of climate change and deterioration of the environment.

World: One million plant and animal species out of the 8.1 million on Earth are at risk of extinction and may disappear in the coming years. The report of the United Nations stated that the changing landscape of the environment has been posing a threat to the survival of several species on the planet.

On the verge of extinction, animal species are facing the wrath of climate change and deterioration of the environment. Human technology and other destructive steps have been posing threats to the climate and vegetation across the globe.

Climate Change

The main reason behind the extinction is climate change as it is posing a threat to their survival across the globe. Due to the change in the climatic conditions, natural disasters have become frequent in the world which has destroyed the vegetation and removed the means of the livelihoods for animal species.

Climate change has caused the arrival of Hurricanes and Tropical Storms, posing a threat to the small island states. Due to the high-speed winds and heavy rainfall, the species of animals and plants have been destroyed from their roots. It has affected their family kingdom and made them vulnerable to these threats.

The vulnerability in their ability to give birth has made them weak and then declined their ratios across the globe. Due to this, the disasters have posed a threat to their survival and made them inefficient to protect their kingdoms and species. The habitats and landscapes have also destroyed the protected areas amid their arrival of the Hurricanes and Tropical Storms.

Within each region, the local communities and authorities faced the issue of the extinction of several animal and plants species.

However, climate actions are necessary for protecting endangered and extinct species, aiming to conserve the environment. These actions will restore the environment and conserve the species who are on the verge of climate change.