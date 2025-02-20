Flash sale: LIAT 2020 offers flight between Antigua and Barbados for US$99

The sale will offer a chance to the visitors to explore Barbados and enhance the travel experience.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Flash sale will be offered on all flights of the LIAT 2020 that will operate between Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados. The service will be provided at US$99 for one-way on Friday (February 21, 2025) under the sale for one day and the offer will be exclusive for the early travellers.

The sale will offer a chance to the visitors to explore Barbados and enhance the travel experience. It will connect travellers with different destinations of the country such as Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados, enhancing their travel experience in the Caribbean region. With the sale, the tourists will soar to and from Antigua and Barbados.

LIAT 2020 is also scheduled to operate non-stop flights between Antigua and Kingston with an aim to enhance seamless connections to all the destinations. Starting March 26, 2025, they are bringing non-stop flights between the two destinations. With this, they fly through LIAT 2020 three times a week and further enjoy connections across the Caribbean.

The service will fly from VC Bird International Airport, Antigua to Norman Manley International Airport every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The service will also be returned from Kingston and Antigua every Monday, Thursday, Saturday.

The flights between Antigua, Tortola, and Santo Domingo will be operated by LIAT 2020 under the theme- “Soar with us on our charter flight”. Starting March 24, 2025, the flights will be available every Monday and Saturday with flights flying from Antigua to Santo Domingo from 7: 00 pm to 10: 10 am.

The flight from Santo Domingo to Antigua will fly from 10: 40 am to 13: 50 pm. It will operate from Tortola to Santo Domingo from 8: 30 am to 10: 10 am and the return flight from Santo Domingo to Tortola from 10: 40 am to 12: 20 pm.

For Saturday, from Antigua to Santo Domingo, the flight will fly from 13: 40 pm to 16: 50 pm and then from Santo Domingo to Antigua, it will operate from 17: 20 pm to 20: 30 pm.