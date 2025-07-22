UPDATE: Kidnapped Satie Karim rescued after ransom paid, one abductor shot dead

Karim was missing for several days, but police tracked her location once ransom talks progressed.

Trinidad and Tobago: Kidnapped woman Jankie Satie Karim was rescued last night from the kidnappers at a house in Balandra following a police operation. One of her alleged abductors was shot and killed during intervention.

Karim remained missing for several days, but it was until the ransom talks progressed that the police was able to track down her location. Her rescue notably came after a targeted police operation in Matura.

While one of the suspects was shot and killed, the two other suspects were also captured and taken into custody.

The 44-year-old Satie Karim was found alive on the morning of Monday, July 21 just hours after her relatives confirm to pay a ransom. The police have not yet disclosed the ransom amount or details of the negotiations but said that no money was paid.

A close source revealed that the family received a phone call last week confirming that Karim was still alive. That marked the first ever direct contact made with Satie Karim after she was violently abducted on 13th July 2025.

As per reports, the incident took place at around 9:50 pm, when Karim was travelling with her husband and their son along the Bassie Street in Curepe. Their vehicle was intercepted by a blue car with three masked, armed men.

One of them dragged Karim into their vehicle, while another robbed her husband of $500 in cash and an iPhone 14 pro. The third suspect, however, flew the crime site in their Toyota Hilux, which was later recovered.