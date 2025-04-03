Guyana: Businessman dies after being set on fire by Venezuelan woman

Famously known as Golden Grove, the businessman was set to fire at the Stafford business place in Mango Landing, Region seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Guyana: Frederick Stafford Junior, a renowned businessman who was receiving treatment at Georgetown Public Hospital died after his partner, a Venezuelan woman set him on fire on March 9th. The accused who was being detained at the prison for attempt to murder, is expected to face intense charges following the businessman’s death.

Famously known as Golden Grove, the businessman was set to fire at the Stafford business place in Mango Landing, Region seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). According to reports, the businessman and the accused were in a serious relationship for over the past one year.

The accused Venezuelan woman, identified as Veronica Rondon Alfaro, 34-year-old was drunk as she committed the crime. Investigations revealed that she allegedly consumed alcohol at a nearby place before she returned home at around 11:00 PM and was denied entry by the businessman.

The businessman reportedly ordered her to ‘Go back where she came from’ to which the woman forcefully entered the house, with a gasoline bottle in hand. She spilled the gasoline over the businessman, however out of the aggressive confrontation, she spilled some fuel on her as well.

Just moments later, the Venezuelan woman ignited lighter causing both of them getting engulfed in huge flames. According to police reports, they stated that the residents of their community brought them to the Eteringbang Police Station after rescuing them out of the fire.

Both of them were then transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment. The suspect sustained minor burns and after her treatment she was charged with an attempt to murder and remanded to prison. On the other hand, the businessman was receiving treatment but was not able to overcome the burns and died.

The suspect is now expected to receive a higher charge following the death of the Guyanese businessman, meanwhile the authorities are continuing the investigations and interrogations to the suspect to find out more details into the incident.