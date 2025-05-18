Petroleum prices decline in Grenada

Grenada: The retail prices of the petroleum products have decreased in Grenada on Sunday under the revised edition. The new prices of the products will come into effect on May 18, 2025, in the states of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The price of Gasoline will be $14,19, marking a decline of $0.68 as the old price was $14.87. The Diesel will cost $12.93 to the people of Grenada as the old price was $13.99 as the price has been decreased to $1.06. The Kerosene will cost $9.64 as the old price was $10.26, marking a decline of $0.62.

In Grenada, the 20lbs Cylinder will cost the same as the old price will be $40.00 and the new price will be $40.00. There is no change in the cost of the price of the petroleum products.

The 100lbs Cylinder will mark a decline of $21.00 with a new price will be $212.85 as the old price will be $233.85. The Bulk will cost around $2.20, marking a decline of $0.20 with a new price of $2.40.

In Carriacou and Petite Martinique, the 20lbs Cylinder Cooking Gas will mark no chance in the price. The current price of the petroleum product will be $49.00 as the old price was also the same. The retail price of the 100lbs Cylinder will be $235.85 in the revised edition of the petroleum products. The old price of the product was $256.85, marking a decline of $21.00.

The price of the Bulk will be $2.20, marking a decline of $0.20 as the old price will be $2.40.

The Ministry of Finance added that they continue to monitor petroleum prices and will intervene if necessary. As per the ministry, they will continue to enhance the situation in the country if the prices exceed $17.00.

As per the reports, the retail prices have been run from April 15, 2025 to May 12, 2025.