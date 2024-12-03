Bovaer Additive lands Arla Milk in Trouble; Moo Fresh Reassures UK Consumers

The announcement by Arla milk for addition of Bovaer in cow feed is facing severe arguments on social media as users called to boycott the company and its partners.

United Kingdom based largest dairy company, Arla Milk’s controversial move to use Bovaer in managing methane emissions from cows is facing severe backlash. In the heated moment, Moo Fresh another UK based dairy company, announced that their products are free of such chemicals.

Replacement for Arla Milk

Moo Fresh, located in Birmingham, United Kingdom delivers milk and other dairy products in eco-friendly glass bottles across the midlands.

Moo Fresh, as the controversy of Arla Milk’s Bovaer trial rose, immediately took to their social media and announced that their products are free of toxic additives.

They emphasized their partnership with Cotteswold Dairy, which is the supplier of their milk and specifically highlighted that they are not part of Arla Foods trial of adding Bovaer to cow feed.

“We are pleased to be working with our farmers to reduce carbon emissions. The collaboration with industry professionals is important as we look at efficiently reducing our carbon footprint. Through discussion groups the farmers are able to look at areas of their business that could benefit. However this is not by feeding bovaer,” Moo Fresh wrote in their social media post.

They further revealed that the Cotteswold Dairy’s milk is gently pasteurized to keep its quality and taste. They also noted that they are accredited with Red Tractor further ensuring the quality of their products indicating they are ‘safe’.

“Moo Fresh truly values your custom and we strive to provide you with the finest dairy products in the Midlands,” Moo Fresh ended the statement by ensuring their commitment to perform safe and healthy habits.

While Arla Milk’s Bovaer trial is making headlines, notably they had planned to collaborate with British retailers such as Morrisons, Aldi, and Tesco for the trial.

What is Bovaer? Why it is not good for human consumption?

Bovaer is notably a supplement which is used in cow’s feed. The supplement is designed in order to break down easily in the digestive system and convert into a stable compound, which produces less methane when passing.

While, the concern of adding the supplement aimed at reducing an environmental hazard, it is facing severe backlash as experts are referring it to as a ‘toxic chemical.’

Many on social media have come ahead announcing they will not buy the milk from the three partnering companies, while others are calling that more research should be done before implementing new initiatives.

A user on Facebook wrote, “We are switching to doorstep milk to avoid Arla products (basically all supermarket dairy products) and their Bovaer usage and looking for delivery to Hermitage. Couple of deliveries a week will do. Won’t need daily. Must be from a farm/dairy that won’t be using Bovaer. Any recommendations?”

While the addition of Bovaer into cow’s feed was announced by Arla Milk on 26th November, it has been making strides over the internet since then. However, a recent statement by Moo Fresh and Cotteswold dairy mark a relief to locals.