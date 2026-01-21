CARICOM Chair Dr Terrance Drew begins high-level regional engagements in St Vincent

Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), commenced his high-level engagement with regional leaders on January 20 as part of his six-month tenure in the role.

The first engagement of his series of meeting was held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where Prime Minister Drew had productive discussions with the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Godwin Friday. Secretary-General of CARICOM, Dr Carla Barnett was also part of the discussion, alongside other senior officials of the St Vincent and the Grenadines as well as the CARICOM.

This meeting is the first step in the efforts initiated by Dr Drew to strengthen dialogue, build trust and coordination among member states. Another goal of the meeting was to bring the regional leaders on the same page with respect to regional CARICOM policies before the formal sessions, and with the main aim to evolve regional dynamics.

During the discussions, leaders put the major importance on deepening regional integration in practical and meaningful ways. They also reflected on the need for Caribbean people to better understand and appreciate the fruitful benefits that come from regional working together for continued mutual growth.

Education, Security cooperation, Disaster response, Economic coordination and institutional collaboration were some of the most important issues which the leaders touched upon during their discussions.

Additionally, during the engagement leaders touched on the challenges that the region is currently facing, Dr Drew said that they should be facing these challenges through calm, candid and respectful dialogue.

During the meeting, the Prime Ministers and other attendees also recognised that differences may arise but they must be managed in a way that does not harm the unity of the Caribbean Community. The region must work in a way that strengthens the institutions and advances the collective interest of the Caribbean.

Prime Minister Drew mentioned that during his chairmanship, he will be guided by purposeful leadership which focuses on people-centric integration. Dr Drew also said that he will take steps for the enhancement of trade. He will work with the other leaders of the CARICOM on mandates which can help in improving the lives of the Caribbean citizens

This meeting is part of a planned series of bilateral engagements which Dr Drew will conduct during his 6 month tenure in CARICOM as a Chairperson. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew is meeting with the regional heads of states ahead of the 50th CARICOM heads of Government meetings which will be held in St. Kitts and Nevis on February 24.