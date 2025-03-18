Jazz ’n Creole festival returns to Dominica in May 2025

The Sunset Creole Chic will be held on May 4, 2025, where local artists will be invited to showcase their local talents in the fashion arena.

Roseau, Dominica: Jazz ’n Creole is all set to return to Dominica with the announcement of dates and the theme, aiming to foster exclusive local fashion and music in 2025. This year, the festival is scheduled to take place from April 19 to May 4, 2025, under the theme- “Sunset Creole Chic,” promoting Creole culture.

The Sunset Creole Chic will be held on May 4, 2025, where local artists will be invited to showcase their local talents in the fashion arena. In the event, the participants and attendees will be asked to dress in the warm, vibrant colours of a Dominica sunset. Their dresses should portray authentic culture of the country with exclusive fashion sense so that true creole ethnic styles could be enhanced.

The dresses can be designed in unique colours such as deep coral, rich gold, warm orange, vibrant red, and bright yellow. With that, the participants can add softer touches with Peace, Magenta, and Muted Teal. Further, they can finish with natural accents like Bamboo, Earthy Browns and Creamy Whites.

The event will be held at Fort Shirley, Cabrits National Park in Portsmouth, aiming to foster Carnival vibes and cultural richness.

The lineup for the music event 2025 will be launched soon as it will invite distinguished blend of local and international artistes. CEO of Discover Dominica Marva Williams announced that the lineup will be announced with a short span of time, and it will showcase true cultures and values of the country which is a great vision for the visitors and the tourists from across the globe.

As per the reports, last year, the turnout had remained great as organizers received positive feedback. It has attracted a large crowd of jazz enthusiasts to Dominica’s shores as the artists such as Teddyson John from Saint Lucia and JSJ Trio from Guadeloupe have performed on the stage of Jazz ’n Creole Festival 2025.

According to the organizers, the tickets will be available soon at the places.