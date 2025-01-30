PM Drew attends 25th anniversary celebration of Deane-Glasford Primary School name change

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-01-30 17:31:16

PM Drew at Deane-Glasford Primary School

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew attended the 25th anniversary of the name change of Deane-Glasford Primary School on Wednesday. He recalled his memories of the school and interacted with the students talking about their study and the educational approach of the school. 

PM Drew shared glimpses of the ceremony on his Facebook account and noted that this is quite an exciting moment for him to celebrate the day with students. He extended greetings to management, staff members and teachers for completing 25 years in changing the name and added that this is a great time of the celebration.

Notably, early, the school was being recognized as St Peters Primary School which was renamed the Deane Glasford Primary School on January 28, 2000. The school was named after Martha Dean and Doris Glasford to honour their contribution to the education sector. 

During the celebration, the past students at the school also delivered speeches and shared their experience with the educational approach of the school. PM Dr Drew was one of them, shedding light on his days and encouraging children for their future endeavors. 

He said that this is the time to recognize the efforts made by educationists who worked to enhance the progress of the school. PM Terrance Drew mentioned that they are working to enhance the education structure of St Kitts and Nevis with several steps such as ASPIRE Program and other infrastructural enhancement projects. 

PM Drew lauds school 

PM Terrance Drew expressed delight in joining the 25th anniversary celebration of the school's name change and said that this is a great opportunity to recognize those days. He also participated in a special assembly to commemorate the occasion. 

PM Drew added that the school has contributed to the society and created a proud alumnus who worked for the national development at various levels. He wished the school continued success and added that this is significant for anniversary celebration.

Anglina Byron

