“Too Small for Enemies” – PM Gaston Browne urges peace in Venezuela-Guyana dispute

Antigua and Barbuda: Amid the rising geopolitical tensions between Venezuela and Guyana, Prime Minister Gaston Browne has responded to a commentator under his post affirming his support for Guyana while emphasizing the importance of balanced relations between the nations.

This comment by the Prime Minister came in response to a user who criticized Browne over his relations with Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro.

“Your "friend" Maduro is trying to annex more than 2/3 your CARICOM sister country Guyana, and you still regard him as your friend? SHAME,” the user wrote.

In response to the user’s comment, Prime Minister Browne responded calmly but firmly and emphasized that he supports Guyana and remains friend to all. He further added that they are too small and vulnerable to have enemies, highlighting that peace should be maintained.

“While we stand against aggression and we support Guyana; we remain friends of all. We are too small and vulnerable to have enemies. Blessings.”

This represents the Prime Minister’s longstanding commitment towards CARICOM solidarity as well as balancing the diplomatic engagement with all the countries, including those with whom the regional partners are in conflict. The PM’s reply makes it clear that although Antigua and Barbuda opposes territorial aggression, it will not resort to hostility.

Notably, the conflict over the Essequibo region between Venezuela and Guyana are longstanding as the two nations fight over the piece of land. The area is currently administered by Guyana and has often been involved in controversies.

Recently, confirmed reports from the Guyana Defence Force emerged that members of a few Venezuelan gangs attacked Guyana near the border areas of Cuyuni river. This further intensified the tension between the two countries, as the elections in the region approach for the 2025 year.