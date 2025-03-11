“We’re All in the Same Boat”: Passenger’s Viral Post Amid Heathrow Fire Delays

An electric car burst into flames in a tunnel at the Heathrow airport in the United Kingdom, causing massive delays. However, a passenger’s reaction to the chaos has gone viral on social media, capturing the mix of frustration and calm that many travellers may have felt during the incident.

According to reports, the electric car burst into flames inside the tunnel which connects the airport’s terminal 1,2 and 3. Considering the major accident, the authorities immediately restricted the access of passengers to these terminals considering the safety concerns due to the fire.

It was being further advised to passengers that they should use public transport wherever possible and to leave more time for travelling to the airport. The airport authorities also extended an apology to the all the passengers for the disruption and inconvenience caused to them.

Notably the incident took place early on Monday, and the London fire brigade immediately responded to the site, carrying our rescue operations. The massive fire took 45 minutes to be controlled, and the car involved in the accident was destroyed.

The passenger named Damian Dudkiewicz shared a post on Facebook as he wrote, “we all are waiting for trains to start working between terminals. Looks like it is going to be an interesting day. I am flying to Cluj Napoca in Romania via Zurich. My frightened part was struggling for a moment, never been in this kind of situation before. new experience. but other parts came with an idea. Nobody can get to Terminal 2 so we all are on the same boat. let’s see and trust Life. what is going to happen. my flight is at 6am.”

He later made an update on the incident and cleared that he made to the flight and finally going to fly in 20 minutes. “An Update …I made it. flight delayed but I’m inside, we going to fly in 20min. I have few hours break in Zurich before my plane to Cluj Napoca. so, all worked out. I am really surprised I could stay very calm,” he wrote.