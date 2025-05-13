Cannes 2025 Live updates: Red Carpet Glamour Unfolds as Caribbean Day Set to Shine on May 21

The Cannes Film Festival, held annually in the French Riviera, is renowned for its prestigious premieres, red carpet glamour, and the coveted Palme d’Or.

The 78th Cannes film festival is currently taking place at the French Rivera bringing together some of the biggest names from the global cinema on the Red Carpet. The event which is a celebration of film, fashion and culture is widely lauded among critics and enthusiasts in the entertainment industry.

The event is held annually, and is known for its prestigious premieres, glamour on the red carpet and the Coveted Palme d’Or. This year the event is special for Caribbean as well, as the event will feature a dedicated ‘Caribbean Day’ as well on 21st May. This marks a significant achievement and highlight for the Caribbean region.

The Caribbean Day will be marked with a vibrant showcase of the Caribbean ‘s storytelling tradition, creative vision and growing global influence. The day will end with a festive celebration of the Caribbean culture and music. As this global event unfolds, take a look at the most famous celebrity looks from the event with Associates Times.