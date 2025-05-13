Cannes 2025 Live updates: Red Carpet Glamour Unfolds as Caribbean Day Set to Shine on May 21

Three accused of multiple extortion cases bailed in Trinidad court
Written by Amara Campbell
Published On 2025-05-13 18:33:31
Stars dazzle on the red carpet at Cannes 2025
The 78th Cannes film festival is currently taking place at the French Rivera bringing together some of the biggest names from the global cinema on the Red Carpet. The event which is a celebration of film, fashion and culture is widely lauded among critics and enthusiasts in the entertainment industry.
The event is held annually, and is known for its prestigious premieres, glamour on the red carpet and the Coveted Palme d’Or. This year the event is special for Caribbean as well, as the event will feature a dedicated ‘Caribbean Day’ as well on 21st May. This marks a significant achievement and highlight for the Caribbean region.
The Caribbean Day will be marked with a vibrant showcase of the Caribbean ‘s storytelling tradition, creative vision and growing global influence. The day will end with a festive celebration of the Caribbean culture and music. As this global event unfolds, take a look at the most famous celebrity looks from the event with Associates Times.
May 13, 2025 at 6:06 PM
The glamour at the Day 1 of the Cannes film festival was nothing short of a spectacular. Celebrities stunned the red carpet in dazzling outfits, but this was not the end. Stay tuned with Associates Times for more updates and glamour as the event unfolds in the coming days with more celebs showing up and representing their culture on the global stage.
May 13, 2025 at 6:04 PM
Urvashi Rautela, renowned Indian actress made a striking appearance at the Cannes 2025 film festival in a mandala styled dress. She wore a colourful gown with a green coloured frill and black netted piece of fabric. However, a worth $4600 purse designed like a parrot was the major highlight of the Indian actress’ outfit. She completed her look with a dark tiara and a messy open hair hairstyle.
May 13, 2025 at 5:41 PM
The Jury members are now holding a Press Conference for the members of media at the 78th Cannes festival currently taking place in France. The members of Jury including Halle Berry, Juliette Binoche, Payal Kapadia, Alba Rohrwacher, Leila Slimani, Dieudo Hamadi, Hong Sang-Soo, Carlos Reygadas, and Jeremy Strong are currently sitting together for a discussion.
May 13, 2025 at 5:33 PM
Heidi Klum arrives in a gorgeous pink frilled gown at the Cannes film festival. Her gown with a long train elevated her look, while her smoky eyes strongly complemented the entire outfit. Her appearance at the Carpet was unique compared to others, who arrived in a sophisticated and clean look on the first day of the event.
May 13, 2025 at 5:20 PM
Valentina Ferragni attending #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/IxZRs8rfAC— beyza misses chandler (@beyzanurapaydin) May 13, 2025
Valentina Ferragni, an Italian fashion influencer, designer, and entrepreneur, best known as the founder of the jewelry brand Valentina Ferragni Studio, make a stylish appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival
May 13, 2025 at 5:15 PM
Bella Hadid, renowned American Model made a striking appearance at the Cannes Red Carpet in a stunning Black gown. Check her glamourous look here.
May 13, 2025 at 5:11 PM
Robert De Niro and family on the #CannesFilmFestival red carpet pic.twitter.com/h0eTFpB8OT— Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 13, 2025
Robert Anthony De Niro is an American actor, director, and film producer, considered as one of the greatest and most influential actors of his generation. Accompanied by Tiffany Chen, the couple attended the premiere of De Niro's film Killers of the Flower Moon, where they walked the red carpet together.
May 13, 2025 at 5:07 PM
Robert De Niro has arrived to the Red carpet with Tiffany Chen at the opening ceremony of the Cannes 2025 film festival. This year the event is special for Niro as he will be honoured with a Palme D’Or by Leonardo DiCaprio.
King of the red carpet 💫✨— JeJe 🤍 Junjun (@JeJeLoveJunjun) May 13, 2025
Gong Jun attend the opening ceremony of 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 ✨
🍄🤍🍄 love Junjun 💯 #GongJun #กงจวิ้น #SimonGong #龚俊Simon #龚俊 #공준 #ゴンジュン#GongJunInCannes2025#GongJunXLOrealParis#LOrealParisCannes#CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/HvCrPedolD
Chinese actor and fashion icon Gong Jun graced the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, marking his return to the prestigious event.
Jury president Juliette Binoche leads her jurors up the #CannesFilmFestival red carpet pic.twitter.com/PrPxSyECXz— Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 13, 2025
May 13, 2025 at 4:57 PM
Giulio Base and Tiziana Rocca, attends the Cannes 2025 in a classy style with black and white themed outfits. Both of them attended the event for the screening of the ‘Partir Un Jour’ (Leave one Day) screening which is set to take place at the event.
May 13, 2025 at 4:51 PM
May 13, 2025 at 4:42 PM
Quentin Tarantino arrives at the Palais for the opening ceremony of #Cannes2025 pic.twitter.com/6tLRlPDLL7— Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 13, 2025
Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Tarantino arrives at the Cannes 2025 red carpet in style. They both posed for the camera in a warm pose, hugging each other.