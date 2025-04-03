“When UNC wins, Retirees win”: Leader Kamla Persad claims ahead of general elections

Trinidad and Tobago: Ahead of the upcoming general elections scheduled for 2025, Leader of the United National Congress, Kamla Persad has announced a big relief for retirees claiming that under their leadership, citizens will not have to pay any taxes on retirement benefits and private pensions. The announcement was made at Kamla’s election campaign currently going on across Trinidad and Tobago.

During her address, Kamla stated, “When UNC wins, retirees win, because we will work together to decrease taxes on your retirement benefits and private pensions.”

She emphasized that the workers work hard their whole life and pay taxes for their whole life, however when they retire, they are still paying taxes.

“We will work to reduce the tax on your pensions and your retirement benefits,” she added.

Additional promises by UNC for workers

The political leader emphasized that their party is committed to provide the labour class and the workers a secure and safe environment for working. Apart from reducing taxes, the UNC has also promised to provide salary increases and better health insurance to these workers. The UNC also promised to regularize worker contracts and provide preferential access to them for HDC homes.

Kamla Persad announces stronger laws to control Noise Pollution

Apart from working for the workers, the leader of the UNC party also announced, “When UNC wins, your mental health wins” emphasizing that they are planning to implement stronger laws to stop noise pollution in residential communities.

“UNC will amend the noise pollution laws to protect your mental health and help reduce noise for residential neighbourhoods and businesses,” she stated.

Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar highlighted that the noise pollution from clubs, bars, and other amenities significantly affects residential communities and businesses in their daily lifestyle. She stated that the system of granting licenses to these amenities and parties will be changed by UNC ensuring less noise during specific times of the day.