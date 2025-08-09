Dominica boosts waste management with addition of two new garbage trucks

Roseau, Dominica: Two garbage trucks have been put into service for the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation on Friday (August 8, 2025). The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit during his 2025 Budget Debate presentation, aiming to enhance sustainable practices and waste management.

The steps marked the initiative of the broader plan of the government of Dominica to enhance garbage collection and waste management across the country. As per the reports, additional trucks are expected to be received later this year, aiming to empower the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation.



The garbage trucks will also prosper the resilient goals of the government of Dominica, aiming to enhance the service for the garbage management. It will also improve collection and disposal systems in the country so that the neat and clean communities are being promoted.



In addition to that, the long-term strategy is being implemented to reduce resilience on the Stockfarm Landfill. While addressing the challenges of waste management, the government will reform the operations of Dominica solid waste management.



As per the reports, six new garbabe trucks will be procured by the government of Dominica and these are scheduled to arrive by August 2025. However, the remaining four are expected to arrive by October 2025.



Finance Minister Dr Irving McIntyre during the budget address, added, “We have begun work on decentralisation of the land from stock farms to relieve pressure on a single location and better serve communities. In other areas, we will establish a dedicated dump side for vehicles while white goods are entitled to address environment and safety concerns.”



The minister noted that the government will also purchase 4 additional tipper trucks to enhance the collection and disposal process. PM Skerrit added that the government is undertaking several initiatives during this fiscal year.



