Wendy Williams claims son misused her money, calls him ‘Horrible Person’
Wendy Williams claimed her son exploited her finances, leading to withdrawals, guardianship, and restricted access to her money.
Written by Amara Campbell
2025-02-13 10:56:28
Wendy Williams financial exploitation guardianship
Wendy Williams, the renowned American Television host and media personality recently made shocking claim outlining that her son took advantage of her financial assets. According to reports, the unauthorized withdrawals from Wendy’s bank accounts in early 2022 were the key reason for her accounts getting frozen by the Wells Fargo Bank.
This also led to several concerns that Wendy is being financially exploited and ultimately led to court ordered financial guardianship. However, the unauthorized withdrawals and the imposed guardianship hindered Williams from accessing her own finances freely. Wendy hence stated that since all of this has happened, she feels like she is in a prison as she can’t even use her own hard-earned money freely.
Wendy’s relation with her son
The situation seems to affect Wendy’s relationship with her son, as she called her ‘Horrible person to me.’ According to reports, Kevin Jr, has faced some financial disputes, including getting kicked out from his apartment in Miami due to unpaid rent. The situation is also linked to Wendy’s conservatorship, which controls her funds.
Wendy made these claims in a recent interview with TMZ and shed light on his son’s behavior towards her.
“My son has overstepped his boundaries. He was inappropriately using my money without telling me crap about it,” she said.
Wendy Williams Documentary
Notably, a new documentary titled “Where is Wendy Williams” aired on Tubi, which outlines all her struggles, financial issues and legal battles. The documentary features her complex legal battles, about her financial autonomy and the role of guardianship.
Wendy diagnosed with Dementia
Wendy Williams was also diagnosed with Dementia in 2023, following which the court orders started to get out of her favor considering the fact that she is losing control over her senses. However, Wendy claims that she has not visited a doctor for the past two years and insists that she is ‘not incapacitated’ and also questions the court’s decision to keep her under guardianship.
Wendy’s documentary also reveals her in Memory care unit with elderly residents who are experiencing similar cognitive issues. In the documentary she claimed that she has been only allowed to go out twice a month and doesn’t even have her phone with her.
Wendy fights for her assets
Although Wendy has faced restrictions, she is now fighting to regain control of her assets legally. She has also hired a lawyer to challenge the guardianship and is also scheduled for a new medical evaluation that could further impact the case.
Latest
- Asteroid Threat: NASA Tracks Space Rock with 1-in-43 Chance...
-
Wendy Williams claims son misused her money, calls him ‘Horr...
-
Maha Shivratri 2025: Guyana installs 50-foot idol of Lord Sh...
-
Joann fabric stores closing: Thousands of Jobs at Risk in th...
-
Caribbean Airlines Carnival 2025 offer: Additional flights b...
Related Articles
2025-02-13 10:56:28
2025-02-13 10:56:28
2025-02-13 10:56:28
2025-02-13 10:56:28
2025-02-13 10:56:28
2025-02-13 10:56:28
2025-02-13 10:56:28
2025-02-13 10:56:28