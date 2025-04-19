“Our baby is a true fighter” Anil and Kineta James Mourn the Loss of Baby DeAngelo

While sharing the news, the couple emphasized that this wasn't how they envisioned introducing their son to their fans, adding that God is the one who creates plans, and everything He does is with purpose.

Trinidad and Tobago: Famous influencers, Anil and Kineta James are mourning the death of their young son, DeAngelo Peter James who died after a brave battle with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The couple shared the information through a heartfelt message and short video which they shared on their social media.

The couple while sharing the information emphasized that this wasn’t the exact way they wanted to introduce their son with their fans. They continued adding that God is the one to create plans and everything he does is with a purpose.

“Our baby is a true fighter he battled a terminal illness called SMA and although it was so aggressive that never stopped him from being resilient,” the couple stated.

The couple tearfully wrote and stated that their kid refused to give up on his fight until his father told him ‘You don’t need to fight anymore baby’ to which he made himself got to rest. The couple said that they got to experience what most people never get to experience in their lifetime and expressed their gratitude for being with him till his last breath'.

“We Thank God for making that possible for us. Although our hearts are aching, we know our baby is no longer in any pain or suffering,” the couple emphasized.

The famous influencer couple of Trinidad and Tobago has urged their fans for privacy and understanding during the time of mourning. They described their son, DeAngelo Peter James, an ‘Angel’ and a ‘Warrior’.

Their heartfelt note and video described the pain that Anila and Kineta are currently experiencing, and the comfort they are experiencing to know that their son is no longer in pain.

Anil and Kineta James are notably one of the renowned influencer couples of Trinidad and Tobago and they are widely known for sharing their daily lifestyle videos, and health tips.

Notably, the couple welcomed their baby boy in November 2024, and they shared updates and videos of the same on their social media as well. The couple had a special maternity shoot, where the Kineta James decided to dress like a masquerade and had a stunning shoot.

The couple shared their whole journey on social media, and now they shared the passing of their child as well. In response to the video, the couple shared, netizens are sharing their condolences in the comment section.

A user named Denisa Y Pierre wrote a detailed message and sent out her tributes for the child, “We lift up the entire JAMES family to you. A family who has poured out joy, laughter, and love to so many through the gift of connection. Right now, Lord, they are walking through unimaginable grief, having lost their precious son. Wrap them in your divine comfort and peace, the kind that surpasses all understanding. Let the same love they’ve shared with others come back to them multiplied. Surround them with support, kindness, and strength as they face this heartbreak. Be near to their broken hearts and carry them through each moment, each tear and each memory. We ask for your healing presence to rest on their home. May the legacy of their son shine brightly through the love they continue to give and receive.”

Another user named Clarissa Claire Ramcharan wrote, “Oh no...my heart aches for you. I am so sorry for your loss. God knows best...but still... Kineta, I know anil will take really good care of you. He will make you smile again. But be strong for him too...hold each other together through this difficult time. If God brings you to it, He will bring you through it. My heartfelt condolences.”