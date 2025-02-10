Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel’s Carnival Friday show cancelled

The organizers stated that the month’s packed schedule of events made it challenging to host the festival at its best.

Trinidad and Tobago: Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel performance has been cancelled at the Carnival Friday show due to the postponement of the much awaited “One Caribbean Music Festival”. The scenario frustrated the audience and the revellers who were waiting for the event and the performance of Kartel in Trinidad after 13 years.

The organizers of the festival issued a statement and said that the month is filled with back-to-back events, making it tough for the management to host the best possible staging of the festival. The OCMF team added that they need time to provide ultimate experience to the revellers who want to visit Trinidad to enjoy with their families and loved ones.

The festival is being moved to May due to unforeseen logistical challenges as major venues that could be useful to host events are unavailable for the Carnival 2025 season. The festival has made headlines following the release of the notice by the ticket federation of One Caribbean Music Festival, stating that the event has been postponed due to which tickets are not available.

The site operators also announced that they will soon release the new date for the festival and took down the post of postponement. Sources claimed that the festival has been facing huge criticism, leaving fans in a loop about the true date. The show has now been surrounded by controversies as people are waiting for the performance of Vybz Kartel.

Following the date announcement of Carnival Friday, people showcased their huge excitement and love for the show of Vybz Kartel. There was major hype for Vybz Kartel’s presence in the show, making it the most talked show in the Caribbean.

Notably, after the release of Kartel from jail, the authorities in Trinidad and Tobago announced that he would perform in the show. Even, Kartel refused to give any remark over the cancellation or postponement of the show, leaving the audience angry.