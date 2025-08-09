Caribbean Airlines announces US$50 ticket price on flights to Barbados for CARIFESTA XV

Caribbean: A discount on the service of the flight from Grenada, St Vincent, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Guadeloupe to Barbados have been announced by Caribbean Airlines. With the offer, the passengers will be able to save US$50 on their tickets and earn upto 50% bonus miles for their travelling.



The offer is announced under the “Welcome Home to CARIFESTA XV” campaign, aiming to enhance the passenger experience. The booking started on August 8, 2025 and the travel period for the offer will be between August 19 to September 1, 2025.



The passengers who are seeking to travel to Grenada, St Vincent, Saint Lucia, Trinidad, Guadeloupe and Barbados for their vacations will be able to avail the offer. As per the airline, limited seats are available and the discount will further be added on all fares if the tickets are being booked through the official website call centre and ticket office.



Notably, the offer is announced to mark the celebration of CARIFESTA, a biggest cultural celebration of Barbados and the wider Caribbean. The event is scheduled to be held from August 22 to 31, 2025 in which unique cultural events will be held to mark the offerings of the region.



The events such as Sunday Food will enhance the food experience of the travellers in which they will be able to turn down the pot and take their palate on a tour of the region at Sunday Food event.



The food will include sweet treats, baked goods, and cooked food from up and down. The island chain will make up the deliciously diverse menu. It will be considered a night of regional unity under the stars they won’t want to miss.



Another event for the festival is Pan Yard which is scheduled to be held on August 28 and 29, 2025 at Christ Church Foundation School. With this event, the travellers will be able to get insight into Trinidad and Tobago’s indigenous instrument and see how the steel pan is made.



Ailey II will be the third event for the festival which will see the next generation of dance from the second iteration of this legendary troupe. The booking for the event started as the audience was invited to grab a front row seat for this inspiring production on August 23, 2025 at Frank Collymore Hall.



The last event of the festival will be “Grand Market” where people will be able to find a new favourite at the Carifesta XV Grand Market on Saturday, August 23, 2025. In the event, people are invited to pick up books, art pieces, music, and more from some of the region’s best artisands.