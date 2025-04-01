Caribbean Singer MonCherie abuses Rihanna in Viral Video, 'Wannabe Bad Girl'

Caribbean pop star, MonCherie has challenged Rihanna saying she is not just younger and prettier but even a better singer than her. All these controversial remarks were shared by her through a video on social media, to which she is receiving backlash.

MonCherie, the Saint Lucian singer, in an aggressive tone, expressed that Rihanna doesn’t deserve the title of ‘Bad Girl’.

“First and Foremost, B*tch you need to take out that bad girl from your name because, I am bad,” she said. Further solidifying her statement by highlighting that she has been to jail multiple times emphasizing that she is even worse than her.

“One of my songs killing your whole career. You cannot sing. I don't know who told you that you could sing that well, when you really can't,” she added.

MonCherie Pulls Shenseea into the argument

She went ahead pulling in Shenseea, a renowned Jamaican Singer into the argument as she mentioned that Shenseea’s whole career is made up on Caribbean pop which is her style and not Rihanna’s.

“It took eleven years for you to release a Caribbean Pop song,” MonCherie stated.

Diana Charles criticizes Rihanna, calls her a ‘Prostitute’

As the argument intensified on social media, another Saint Lucian influencer, currently residing in Canada, Diana Charles jumped in to support MonCherie, as she criticized Rihanna and called her a ‘Prostitute.’

She called herself MonCherie’s mother and said that she is expressing her feelings and keeping ahead the truth.

“She can sing much better than Rihanna. Rihanna is a prostitute. So, at the end of the day, MonCherie is speaking the truth,” Diana Charles stated.

She further targeted Saint Lucian audiences, stating MonCherie is from Saint Lucia and Rihanna isn't, so they should support her to build their country.

Netizens React to MonCherie’s Claims

This social media controversy has garnered a lot of attention online, where netizens were seen criticizing MonCherie’s statement while many others also stood in her support.

A user named Laurie Charlemagne wrote, “Now you definitely want attention somehow. IIt’s getting old, Shenseea and Rihanna has no worries for you girl. continue making your music and leave the celebrities alone.”

“MonCherie I feel sorry for you because you have a mental problem, and you act up for no reason. You had one hit song with Kartel, and you want to take on everyone thinking you the best. Girl you not the best you were a one hit wonder you need to stop that. Take your meds and take a back seat,” Stated another user on social media.

Bev John, a user gave MonCherie advice to delete her video emphasizing it is good for her image, “Sweetie delete that, it’s not good for your image. If you want to go anywhere in the music industry. Delete”