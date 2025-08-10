CARIFESTA XV Super Concerts to showcase Caribbean music diversity in Barbados

Barbados: CARIFESTA XV Super Concerts is set to play in the Caribbean from August 22 to August 30, 2025. It will take place at the Richard Stoute Amphitheatre in the National Botanical Gardens, Barbados and will be held across five days - with each night presenting a different genre of Caribbean music.

It will feature a line-up of top Caribbean talents, both local and international acts, who will be delivering a powerful mix of dynamic rhythms, cultural stories, and high energy performances on stage. The CARIFESTA XV Super Concerts aims to highlight the richness and diversity of Caribbean music while also uniting audiences from across the region.

The Ministry of Creative Economy, Culture and Sports, under the Government of Barbados, is the main organizer of this event. They are working in close coordination with the National Cultural Foundation, with Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. promoting the concerts as a major attraction of the island, for both regional and international visitors.

CARIFESTA XV Super Concerts - Schedule

Friday, August 22 - Soca

Tuesday, August 26 - Caribbean Jazz and Worldbeat

Wednesday, August 27 - Spouge and Folk

Friday, August 29 - Reggae

Saturday, August 30 - Vintage Kaiso Night

Online Bookings and Further Updates

Event organizers are calling music fans world wide to mark the dates in their calendars and get their tickets for the concerts, which they hope would be a great cultural display. Interested individuals can visit www.carifesta.net for further updates regarding the concerts or the CARIFESTA XV.

Tickets can be purchased online and at some physical outlets across Barbados that are made available for this event, offering a great range of venues and activities for the visitors. Also, early bookings are being recommended, as the concerts are anticipated to draw in large crowds from across the Caribbean and beyond.

Notably, updates of ticket prices, performer line ups and special festival packages will be shared on the official website and social media platforms of CARIFESTA.