Out and Proud: Just B Star challenges K-Pop’s conservative code

The move stirred controversy, defying the unspoken rule that K-pop idols stay silent on personal and potentially sensitive issues like sexuality.

In what can be seen as a challenge to South Korea's notoriously conservative entertainment industry, a member of the boy band Just B came out as a proud member of the LGBTQ community at the Los Angeles concert this Tuesday night.

Everything about this move was controversial and garnered attention, given the expectation placed on K-Pop idols to maintain silence on personal matters, let alone touch on potential controversies regarding their sexuality. It is clear that this was not a spur of the moment decision.

The coming out moment

Bain's shocking claims are surprisingly bold considering the circumstances which usually surround K-Pop idols. The 23-year-old idol had this to say: “To anyone out there who's part of the LGBT community, or still figuring it out — this is for you.”

Furthermore, as if in an effort to further ridicule the K-industry rules, he started singing ‘Born This Way’ by Lady Gaga and called her “my queen”.

In addition, Bain now joins a tiny, elite list of those who’ve dared: Lara from Katseye, who came out as queer just last month, and Jiae of Wassup, who revealed she was bisexual back in 2020.

Support from fans and group members

This coming out moment by Bain received approval and great support not only from his fans but from other K-pop listeners as well, both national and international ones.

His fellow member Siwoo stated that he was crying while watching Bain’s performance. In response to Bain's announcement, he expressed that he deeply understands how Bain, due to the nature of his life, was in a deeply psychologically depressed state due to a dual existence.

Since then, the idol's international fan base has rallied in his support by posting edits on social media marking his historic achievement congratulating and supporting him in the comment section.

Will he get accepted by the Korean netizens?

Back home in South Korea, though, things may not be as welcoming. There is still a long way to go in the entertainment world which is deeply rooted in conservative values. Homosexuality is considered taboo and same sex marriage isn't even legally allowed.

Now the big question: What’s next? Will Just B be blacklisted? Will labels try to erase Bain’s moment like it never happened? Or has he cracked open a door that’s long been bolted shut?