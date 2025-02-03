Grammys 2025: Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori goes naked; gets kicked out

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-02-03 08:42:53

Bianca Censori at Grammys

Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s wife’s appearance at the Grammy’s 2025 has landed both of them to severe criticism online. Censori’s controversial look turned down everyone’s expectations as she shockingly removed her dark fur coat. Netizens while reacting to this controversial look stated, ‘Kanye is abusing her wife in front of public.’ 

Notably, Bianca wore a sheer outfit, out of which her body was completely visible. She first walked down the red carpet with a heavy black fur coat which had covered her whole body. Surprisingly she turned her back to the paparazzi, and immediately removed the coat, and what showed underneath became one of the most controversial appearances at the Grammy’s. 

While she removed her jacket and posed in her completely transparent outfit, Kanye West stood beside her and slowly moved to the side. The American rapper was standing next to her expressionless in black Tee and sunglasses as his wife made the bold move.  

 

The couple was then kicked out of the event due to Censori’s revealing dress as it is illegal to dress in such way at an international event. Netizens stated that this move by the celebrity couple is one of the most disturbing and disgusting ways to attend the most anticipated music night which is watched by audiences worldwide.   

A social media user named Jana Henderson stated, “He is abusing her in front of all of us.” 

Another user named Viner Scott wrote, “WOW!! This guy is 100% controlling this woman & it’s sad to see. Those photographers should instantly stop & not give him his satisfaction.”  

 

Bianca girl you’re just as looney as your husband🤦🏽‍♀️ And for those that’s saying she’s abused she’s not… this woman is enjoying every bit of this attention remember she worked with him for years and has always liked him when he was with Kim… so yeah it’s her turn now she’s knows exactly what she’s doing,” wrote another user on Instagram.  

 

 

 

When there's a Netflix docu series about him in a couple of years don't act surprised, you're all accomplices”, “She looks… petrified. I’m all for normalizing bodies but the energy of this is deeply disturbing”, “This is absolutely disgusting he is strait up abusing her for the world to see and it’s being photographed to boot… someone save this woman!” different opinions poured in from Instagram users on social media.  

 

 

 

Kanye and Brianca married in December 2022, and the couple has been in headlines since then, thanks to Kanye’s six years marriage to Kim Kardashian. This weird move by the couple to enter limelight has clearly worked out for them.  

 

 

 

Amara Campbell

