West Indies wins second ODI against Pakistan in Trinidad

West Indies: The second ODI match between West Indies and Pakistan is won by the former by 5 wickets as the series of three ODI matches is underway in the Caribbean. The match concluded with a DLS method as Pakistan set the target of 181 runs with 7 wickets, putting the series into one win each.



The first match of the ODI series was won by Pakistan and the third ODI will be held tomorrow at 7: 00 pm at Brian Lara Cricket Ground, Trinidad and Tobago. In the match, West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl first and the Player of the Match was given to Roston Chase who made 49 runs and took one wicket.



Sherfane Rutherford made 45 runs off 33 balls, leading his team to the victory. On the other hand, Jayden Seales also showcased exceptional class through his bowling and added that they took 3 wickets by giving only 23 runs. Shamar Joseph also took one wicket off 27 balls in his seven over game and built a strong partnership with other bowlers.



From the batting unit, Hassan Nawaz from Pakistan played a knock of 36 runs off 30 balls, while Hussain Talat played a knock of 31 runs off 32 balls. Abdullah Shafique played a knock of 26 runs off 40 balls.



On the other hand, Shai Hope also contributed to the batting unit of the West Indies with his knock of 32 runs off 35 balls. Now, the third test will be the deciding match for both teams to win the series.



Notably, both teams have played T20 matches against each other in which Pakistan’s team won the series by 2-1 score at Florida’s Central Broward Regional Park Stadium. The matches were held in July 2025 in which West Indies managed to win the second match of the series by 2 runs.



Both teams have also played test matches in January 2025, resulting in a 1-1 draw.