Bob Marley: One Love wins Grammy for Best Reggae Album

He won his first-ever Grammy Award after 42 years of his death, cementing his long-lasting legacy at the global stage.

Jamaica: Renowned Bob Marley’s “One Love” won the Grammy for “Best Reggae Album” at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. The album, which was inspired by the film, featured series of songs including and timeless tracks including “Three Little Birds”, “Wizkid” have gained immense popularity and love from the fans.

He won his first-ever Grammy Award after 42 years of his death, cementing his long-lasting legacy at the global stage. Marley is known for his music legacy and contribution to Jamaica and Caribbean music industry. His music is considered timeless with his massive contribution in the reggae category, enhancing his cultural richness on the global stage.

The film “Bob Marley: One Love” was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green who showcased life journey in the reggae music industry. He collaborated with several artistes from across the globe and etched his name in the industry with his sensational and soothing music, showcasing his love for his culture.

The film also shed light on Marley’s collaboration with Kingsley Ben-Adir where he delivered a huge performance and gained recognition on the global stage. The soundtrack of the film has showcased music sensation’s life and outlined that this has garnered attention due to its approach in bridging the gap between the past and present.

Bob Marley: One Love was produced by Paramount Pictures and secured massive success at the Box Office with earning $180.8 million across the globe. The movie turned out to be great success after earning $96.9 million in the United States and Canada and also received the status of the most successful biopic in history.

The victory at the Grammy will further enhance his reputation in the music industry, making waves among the fans of reggae music. In the category, Bob Marley: One Love defeated other artistes such as Shenseea, Wizkid, Farruko, Bloody Civilian, Daniel Caesar, Kacey Musgraves, Jessie Reyez and Leon Bridges in the category and won the award.