Grammy 2025: Breakdown of all controversial outfits from the event

While some outfits at the event were admired, others faced intense criticism, outrage leading to several debates online and controversies.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-02-03 18:47:14

From Jaw dropping glam and statement looks to completely scandalous outfits, stars at the Grammy’s 2025 didn’t miss a chance to be in the headlines. Over the years, controversies are common at the music’s most famous night, however, this year the celebration turned more than unexpected, as celebs crossed boundaries in terms of fashion, for which some even had to face consequences for their dress sense. 

While some outfits at the event were admired, others faced intense criticism, outrage leading to several debates online and controversies. From Jennifer Lopez to Bianca Censori, this year the dresses not just crossed limits, but set new standards for the upcoming fashion industry.  

1. BIANCA CENSORI’S ALL TRANSPARENT DRESS 

Bianca Censori at Grammys
A discussion about Grammy’s 2025 most controversial outfits will be incomplete, if Bianca Censori is not at the top of the list. Her sheer dress has not just landed her into intense controversy and questions but has significantly affected her personality. 

She entered the red carpet in a black fur coat with her husband Kayne West, however while posing for the paparazzi, she moved to her back, removed her coat and revealed her nak*d body. Underneath the heavy coat, she wore a completely transparent short dress, which barely covered any part of her body. Her look turned out to be a major ‘Flop’ for the event, but a big hit for ‘controversies’.  




Since her appearance on the red carpet, social media users were seen expressing their rage over the celebrity stating her appearance as ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Disturbing’. However, immediately after their arrival at the event. 

 

 
 
 

2. JADEN SMITH WITH A CASTLE ON HIS HEAD 

Jaden Smith at Grammys
The son of famous Hollywood actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith entered the red carpet in a quirky and unique look. Smith came in a professional Louis Vuitton pant suit to the event, however a castle shaped mask on his head grabbed the headlines.  
 
The headpiece is designed by Transylvania based designer, Dora Abodi, and is stated as a wearable Vampire Castle Headpiece. The headpiece costs around $4600, however after Jaden smith’s unexpected look, it immediately sold out. The headpiece has worked well for smith to be in talks among the public.  
 
 

3. WILLOW SMITH’S LINGERIE TREND INSPIRED OUTFIT  

Willow Smith at Grammys
Both the Smith cousins, from their outfit choice for Grammy’s have entered public criticism. While Jaden is being trolled for a castle on his head which costs $4600, Willow Smith is being trolled for a half-naked appearance as she decided to wear a lingerie inspired dress.  
 
The American singer wore a dazzling top with matching briefs. She paired them with a customized elongated tailored jacket and Versace’s Medusa Aevitas Platform Pumps. She completed her look with a messy hairstyle and plenty of rings.  
After her appearance on the red carpet, she has been criticized over social media as users state that their appearances are ‘Pathetic’. A user on Facebook also expressed his dissatisfaction over the controversial outfits that are being worn at the event stating, “Why is everyone naked at the Grammy tonight? Is that the new dumb thing in Hollywood.” 
 
 

4. CHAPPELL ROAN: MADE UP LIKE A CIRCUS CLOWN 

Chapel Roan at Grammys
Chappel Roan, the girl known for good luck Babe and Pink Pony Club fetched the title of Best new artist in 2025, however that was not enough for her to be in the headlines as her outfit spoke more than her. She wore an archival dress from Jean Paul Gaultier’s 2003 collection. 
 
The dress with a multi-hued frock was printed with an Edgar Degas’ signature print ‘Ballerinas’. She completed the look with weird makeup with white base, having dark blue smokey eyes and yellow eyebrows.  
 
 

5. JOY VILLA’S MISMATCHED OUTFIT  

Joy Villa at Grammys
The American Singer and songwriter, Joy Villa made a clumsy appearance on Grammy’s red carpet with a shiny golden polka dot dress adorned with mismatched accessories. The multitalented artist left everyone confused with her dressing style as she hung a fluffy shiba inu in front of his outfit which immediately grabbed attention.  
 
She also wore a red baseball cap which looked completely graceless. Although she seemed desperate for the event, her dress sense didn’t express so. However, there was also a different story to Joy Villa dressing in such a way at the event as many on social media say that it defends Trump’s Controversial Immigration policies.  
 
 
 

6. KACEY MUSGRAVES’ AMERICAN STYLE OUTFIT 

Kacey Musgraves at Grammys
Musgraves tried incorporating western American Style to her outfit, however her pairing turned inappropriate as she wore a white tank top with a golden shimmery skirt. Although the skirt stole the spotlight, the white tank top made the complete outfit look inappropriate for the event. 
 
As stated by fashion critics on social media, the white tank top made the outfit look incomplete and casual. 

7. TROYE SIVAN’s MESS 

Troye Sivan at Grammys
Sivan, who is an Australian singer walked the red carpet in a Lavendar colored suit, which he paired with a transparent shirt. He also wore a dark purple scarf around his neck and completed his look with a messy hairstyle.  
However, he has entered severe criticism as netizens call his outfit as a ‘Rumpled Mess.’ A user also expressed his dissatisfaction over Troye’s dress stating he himself can’t pull it off.  
 
 
 
The Grammy, although a platform for music representation, is one of the most lauded platforms where artists push their boundaries not in just terms of music, but fashion as well. While some made some bold and successful appearances at the event including Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Beyonce and others, some did entered controversies which are being discussed and shared widely on social media.  

