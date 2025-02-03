Grammy 2025: Breakdown of all controversial outfits from the event

While some outfits at the event were admired, others faced intense criticism, outrage leading to several debates online and controversies.

From Jaw dropping glam and statement looks to completely scandalous outfits, stars at the Grammy’s 2025 didn’t miss a chance to be in the headlines. Over the years, controversies are common at the music’s most famous night, however, this year the celebration turned more than unexpected, as celebs crossed boundaries in terms of fashion, for which some even had to face consequences for their dress sense.



While some outfits at the event were admired, others faced intense criticism, outrage leading to several debates online and controversies. From Jennifer Lopez to Bianca Censori, this year the dresses not just crossed limits, but set new standards for the upcoming fashion industry.

1. BIANCA CENSORI’S ALL TRANSPARENT DRESS

Bianca Censori at Grammys A discussion about Grammy’s 2025 most controversial outfits will be incomplete, if Bianca Censori is not at the top of the list. Her sheer dress has not just landed her into intense controversy and questions but has significantly affected her personality.

She entered the red carpet in a black fur coat with her husband Kayne West, however while posing for the paparazzi, she moved to her back, removed her coat and revealed her nak*d body. Underneath the heavy coat, she wore a completely transparent short dress, which barely covered any part of her body. Her look turned out to be a major ‘Flop’ for the event, but a big hit for ‘controversies’.



Bianca Censori needs to put that coat back on because why is she “dressed” like that at the Grammys??? — ★Briana★ (@briana__gomez) February 2, 2025

I am a creative person. I believe very strongly in self-expression. Having said that, there is something very wrong with Bianca Censori. Her public appearances are often incredibly indecent. Enough is enough! — Rachel Miselman 🇮🇱 (@RachelMiselman) February 3, 2025

Bianca Censori looks totally uncomfortable in that see through fabric (I'm not gonna call it a dress). She repeatedly pulls the fabric downward as to cover her butt, but unfortunately it is see through. And her eyes are just blank, wonder what went through her brain — Cilla (@satriana) February 3, 2025

Bianca Censori is a frightened and abused woman. Don't look at her naked body that is being paraded around by a toxic abusive man. Look at her eyes. He has destroyed her soul. — Heretic Salius (@blake_sara64710) February 3, 2025

2. JADEN SMITH WITH A CASTLE ON HIS HEAD

Since her appearance on the red carpet, social media users were seen expressing their rage over the celebrity stating her appearance as ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Disturbing’. However, immediately after their arrival at the event.

Jaden Smith at Grammys The son of famous Hollywood actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith entered the red carpet in a quirky and unique look. Smith came in a professional Louis Vuitton pant suit to the event, however a castle shaped mask on his head grabbed the headlines.



Some how Jaden Smith’s outfit is worse then Bianca Censori’s 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3MxK2wx2Qk — Rak (@vvsrak) February 3, 2025

This is just dumb. #JadenSmith is SUCH a try hard, but he doesn’t have to be. Your dad is Wil Smith, bro. Just be cool-this screams “I AM SUFFERING from DIRE-NEED-OF-ATTENTIONITIS”. He looks looks silly as hell. #Grammys2025 #GRAMMYs #GRAMMY pic.twitter.com/rAacKRDagd — Princess CarParkle (@unreMARKLEble) February 3, 2025

This is Jaden Smith, Will Smith’s son, at The Grammys. While what he’s wearing is ridiculous, there’s a real sadness in this kid’s eyes. As a Dad, this hurts my heart to be honest. pic.twitter.com/Reoy7q6xM3 — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) February 3, 2025

3. WILLOW SMITH’S LINGERIE TREND INSPIRED OUTFIT

The headpiece is designed by Transylvania based designer, Dora Abodi, and is stated as a wearable Vampire Castle Headpiece. The headpiece costs around $4600, however after Jaden smith’s unexpected look, it immediately sold out. The headpiece has worked well for smith to be in talks among the public.

Willow Smith at Grammys Both the Smith cousins, from their outfit choice for Grammy’s have entered public criticism. While Jaden is being trolled for a castle on his head which costs $4600, Willow Smith is being trolled for a half-naked appearance as she decided to wear a lingerie inspired dress.



willow smith and jaden smith at the #grammys

pic.twitter.com/OtyySjldAl — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 2, 2025

The smiths at the Grammy 2025



Willow Smith is sure carrying a House. pic.twitter.com/tCyhtgbCdZ — S H Y N E.TRX (@monsieurshyne1) February 3, 2025

Willow Smith and Jaden Smith, the children of Hollywood actor Will Smith at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

Willow is Williow, nothing new there and Jaden oh boy, a house on his head. 😂😂

Craving for mummy's and daddy's attention. 😂

God bless US and the aliens in Hollywood. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XXu7dkMvFW — Tony (@TonyL_01) February 3, 2025

4. CHAPPELL ROAN: MADE UP LIKE A CIRCUS CLOWN

The American singer wore a dazzling top with matching briefs. She paired them with a customized elongated tailored jacket and Versace’s Medusa Aevitas Platform Pumps. She completed her look with a messy hairstyle and plenty of rings.After her appearance on the red carpet, she has been criticized over social media as users state that their appearances are ‘Pathetic’. A user on Facebook also expressed his dissatisfaction over the controversial outfits that are being worn at the event stating, “Why is everyone naked at the Grammy tonight? Is that the new dumb thing in Hollywood.”

Chapel Roan at Grammys Chappel Roan, the girl known for good luck Babe and Pink Pony Club fetched the title of Best new artist in 2025, however that was not enough for her to be in the headlines as her outfit spoke more than her. She wore an archival dress from Jean Paul Gaultier’s 2003 collection.



I tried to listen to chapel roan & charli xcx but they’re both horrible — Ashley. (@avfergs) February 3, 2025

not my mother asking about chappell roan after i shared an fb post of her grammy speech...



"ano ba mga kanta ni chapel rowan?" 😭😭😭😭😭

sabi ko nalang mga pop songs instead of lesbianism 😅 — jia | mongoose #rookiefilm 🍉 (@patutunayan) February 3, 2025

It's not understandable, that's fuckin Babyface, a fucking legend in the music industry, unlike Chapel Roan. — StaticPath (@RonW57) February 3, 2025

5. JOY VILLA’S MISMATCHED OUTFIT

The dress with a multi-hued frock was printed with an Edgar Degas’ signature print ‘Ballerinas’. She completed the look with weird makeup with white base, having dark blue smokey eyes and yellow eyebrows.

Joy Villa at Grammys The American Singer and songwriter, Joy Villa made a clumsy appearance on Grammy’s red carpet with a shiny golden polka dot dress adorned with mismatched accessories. The multitalented artist left everyone confused with her dressing style as she hung a fluffy shiba inu in front of his outfit which immediately grabbed attention.



Joy Villa just stunned everyone at the Grammy's talking about President Trump's deportations.



" I'm a Latina. My family came from this country to this country legally. And I love to see r*pists, human traffickers deported. I don't want to see them here."



"As an artist and a… pic.twitter.com/w6zf9pTRBr — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) February 3, 2025

https://t.co/Qj2bhomWZL



Singer Joy Villa defends Trump's controversial immigration policies on the red carpet at Grammy Awards 2025



'I think that the ones that are being deported should be deported,' Villa, who is also an actress and YouTuber, told The Hollywood Reporter on… — Pepe Deluxe 🐸 (@deluxe_pepe) February 3, 2025

https://t.co/Qj2bhomWZL



Singer Joy Villa defends Trump's controversial immigration policies on the red carpet at Grammy Awards 2025



'I think that the ones that are being deported should be deported,' Villa, who is also an actress and YouTuber, told The Hollywood Reporter on… — Pepe Deluxe 🐸 (@deluxe_pepe) February 3, 2025

Joy Villa Arrives at Grammys in Trump-Inspired Hat: ‘I Love Seeing Rapists, Human Traffickers Deported’https://t.co/LalGV6PDjD — warrior (@COADETB335thSFG) February 3, 2025

6. KACEY MUSGRAVES’ AMERICAN STYLE OUTFIT

She also wore a red baseball cap which looked completely graceless. Although she seemed desperate for the event, her dress sense didn’t express so. However, there was also a different story to Joy Villa dressing in such a way at the event as many on social media say that it defends Trump’s Controversial Immigration policies.

Kacey Musgraves at Grammys Musgraves tried incorporating western American Style to her outfit, however her pairing turned inappropriate as she wore a white tank top with a golden shimmery skirt. Although the skirt stole the spotlight, the white tank top made the complete outfit look inappropriate for the event.



Kacey‌ Musgraves steps out in a look fresh off ralphlauren's spring 2025 runway pic.twitter.com/tWLmx1WGlN — Vougish (@Vougishrome) February 3, 2025

7. TROYE SIVAN’s MESS

As stated by fashion critics on social media, the white tank top made the outfit look incomplete and casual.

Troye Sivan at Grammys Sivan, who is an Australian singer walked the red carpet in a Lavendar colored suit, which he paired with a transparent shirt. He also wore a dark purple scarf around his neck and completed his look with a messy hairstyle.

However, he has entered severe criticism as netizens call his outfit as a ‘Rumpled Mess.’ A user also expressed his dissatisfaction over Troye’s dress stating he himself can’t pull it off.



Troy Sivan's suit and scarf is killing me, but I like it — Shay (@ShaynessMac) February 3, 2025

Troy Sivan at the Grammys is like if grace Kelly was a twink — Sam (@samandcheeezz) February 3, 2025

MY DAD JUST ASKED ME IF TROY SIVAN WAS TIMOTHEE IM CRYING — Julianne (egg) ✡️🥚🐣🍉 (@eggscrams) February 3, 2025

The Grammy, although a platform for music representation, is one of the most lauded platforms where artists push their boundaries not in just terms of music, but fashion as well. While some made some bold and successful appearances at the event including Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Beyonce and others, some did entered controversies which are being discussed and shared widely on social media.