Brian Lara advises to add Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard to WI management

West Indies: West Indies Legend Brian Lara voiced for Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard in the team management. He said that these players could enhance the condition of the team and contribute well towards the making of the new team that could win the matches.

Brian Lara who himself remained a legendary player for the West Indies and played exceptionally for the team over the years. He added that these former players such as Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard possess a unique and timely perspective that can prove invaluable.

He lauded these players and noted that these men have not only played at the highest level, but set benchmarks for other players so that they could consider them an inspiration. Brian Lara also added that these players have also done so in an era that reflects the modern athlete’s psyche, ambitions, and motivations.

Brian Lara also mentioned that these players will be great in terms of generational alignment and shared dressing rooms. They will also be considered a nice option for new and young players.

The new team of the West Indies can learn from them an authentic understanding of what drives, distracts, or disillusions the modern West Indian cricketer. Brian Lara added that the time to act is now and everybody must act together for the betterment of the team of the West Indies.

West Indies has been facing several questions from the citizens of the country as the team is currently not playing well at different levels. In the Cricket World Cup 2023, West Indies even failed to qualify for the games due to their poor performance. They failed to attain their position as a team in the world ranking of cricket and lost their touch that the West Indies had possessed over other teams in the last decade.

Cricket West Indies has also been criticized for being neglect towards their team and their players.