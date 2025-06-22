Grenada and Gambia formalize diplomatic ties in London

The establishment of diplomatic ties highlights the nations' commitment to expanding their global presence and fostering shared development opportunities.

Grenada: In a significant development, Grenada and the Republic of Gambia formally established diplomatic relations on 18th June by signing the credentials in London. This move focused on regional developments comes just in time as Grenada prepares to host the 2025 Afri-Caribbean Trade and investment forum in July.

On behalf of the Government of Grenada, the documents were signed by Racher Croney, the high commissioner of Grenada to the United Kingdom and on behalf of the Republic of Gambia, Dr Fatou Bensouda, the high commissioner of Gambia to the United Kingdom signed the credentials. The establishment of the diplomatic ties between the two countries underscores the growing need of the nations to expand their global presence and unlock more opportunities for shared development.

Present at the event, the Grenadian representative said that the establishment of diplomatic relations with Gambia is a meaningful extension of Grenada’s foreign policy goals.

“This partnership is a testament to our shared heritage, people-to-people connections, and unwavering commitment to collaborative progress on the global stage,” she added.

The Gambian representative on the other hand expressed similar views as she expressed her delight over the establishment of diplomatic relations with Grenada.

“The Republic of The Gambia is delighted to formalize diplomatic relations with Grenada, a fellow small state with whom we share common values of unity, resilience, and ambition. We look forward to creating tangible linkages between our people and exploring joint initiatives in education, climate action, tourism, and trade,” she said.

The two representatives present at the signing ceremony celebrated the establishment of new formal relations through a cake cutting ceremony and several discussions. Notably, both the nations aim to have strong and meaningful collaborations on several initiatives focused on areas such as education, youth empowerment, agriculture, food security, climate resilience, tourism, culture, trade, public health, and digital innovation. This significant partnership between Grenada and Gambia will also provide opportunities for mutual growth through exchange of knowledge, capacity building and cultural diplomacy.

The Grenadian authorities through a press release stated that they welcome this partnership and are committed to building a dynamic relationship with the Republic of Gambia.

Grenada discuss establishing diplomatic relations with Nepal

High commissioner of Grenada to UK, Corney notably also held a meeting with Chandra Kunar Ghimire, the Ambassador of Nepal to UK, where they discussed the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. During the meet they also discussed opportunities for collaborations in several fields including climate resilience and youth development.

Such partnerships by the government of Grenada and the initiatives aimed at building global relations has put the country at the forefront of development and regional diplomacy.