Chelsea’s Cole Palmer honors St Kitts and Nevis with customized flag studded shoes

Chelsea’s striker Cole Jermaine Palmer wore St Kitts and Nevis’ flag on his shoes to pay tribute to his grandad and Caribbean during a match against Manchester United. The match was held in London on December 8, 2025, where Palmer scored hat-trick goals and lead his team to victory with a score of 4-3.

His flag studded shoes made headlines across England and St Kitts and Nevis as he was lauded for recognizing his Caribbean connection. Even shockwaves also emerged among fans after knowing his relationship with small island state, despite being born and brought up in Manchester.

According to Palmer, he wore the shoes to recognize his family’s connections and pay tribute to his grandad Sterry who spent his childhood in St Kitts and Nevis.

Cole Palmer’s roots in St Kitts and Nevis

Cole Palmer’s grandfather Sterry used to live in St Kitts and Nevis in his childhood as he along with mother and father had a house in Basseterre, a capital city. While living a parish lifestyle, he along with his cousin Ossie used to enjoy the parks and the peaceful life of the Caribbean Island nation.

However, their parents decided to leave St Kitts and Nevis and visit England in 1955 in a search of better lifestyle. They took the decision at the time of the labour shortage in the UK when they made a call to revise the economy of Britain after world war.

After the moving of Sterry’s parents from St Kitts and Nevis, he started living with his grandparents and other cousins. In 1960, his parents returned to take him along with them in London where they started a new life. After that, they settled in Manchester and started a new journey where his extended family was born and brought up including Cole Palmer.

Palmer noted that the decision to wear flag was to pay respect to his father’s roots and added that this is their form of love and affection towards St Kitts and Nevis. He etched the national flag of the Federation along with the flag of England, showcasing his balance towards both countries.

PM Terrance Drew recognize Palmer’s gesture

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew reacted to the gesture of Palmer and noted that this is great to know that a recognized figure like him still feels proud of their roots.

He lauded the culture of St Kitts and Nevis and said that the gesture of Palmer is quite inspiring for the generations and the children as remembered to connect with his rich culture and roots.

Minister of Sports, Samal Duggins on Cole Palmer's unique approach

Minister of Sports of St Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins also honoured Cole Palmer and his recognition for the country. He said that people do not believe that he could have connection with St Kitts and Nevis because he is fair in colour and belongs to Manchester.

Samal Duggins added that however, the gesture made people believe that a renowned footballer like him could also belong to a small island state.