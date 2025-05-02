'Milestone Man' Brian Lara celebrates 56th birthday

West Indies: Cricket legend from West Indies, Brian Lara celebrated his 56th birthday with huge milestones in the game. He is known as the great game changer for the team as he had played in era of several cricket greats including Indian Sachin Tendulkar, Virendra Sehwag, Australian Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne.

Brian Lara has played around 430 international matches and created massive milestones in his cricketing career. In these total innings, he has played incredible knocks and scored 22,358 runs across all formats. He is known for his brilliance and technique in the test innings as his unbeaten knock of 400 runs turned out to be highest ever in the test format.

In addition to that, Brian Lara was the first player to score 501 runs and became the top individual scorer in his cricketing career. He also scored great milestones and was named as Milestone man as he reached 10,000 test runs that were considered faster than anyone else.

Brian Lara is also known for his style and grace as he was the left-handed batter who turned batting into art. He is also referred to as the true cricketing legend and an icon of elegance at the crease.

With a bat in hand, Lara had the potential to change the game as he scored 400 runs, becoming a player who scored the highest ever in test cricket. He scored the highest 501 runs in first-class cricket and besides this, his career has also featured countless match-winning knocks, unforgettable strokes and pure West Indies flair.

Brian Lara has played 131 test matches and scored around 11,953 test runs. In addition to that, he played 299 ODI matches with 10,405 ODI runs. His iconic batting brilliance included knocks such as 375, 400, and 500.

In addition to that, his brilliance with bat has also been seen during Lara’s career heroic performance of 213 and 153 runs knock against Australia in 1999. In these matches, he single-handedly dismantled Australia.

Brian Lara has taken a bittersweet farewell after West Indies lost the World Cup 2007.