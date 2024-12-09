Sherfane Rutherford scores maiden century, wins first ODI against Bangladesh

The match featured brilliant performance from several players of West Indies including Shai Hope and Justin Greaves who supported Rutherford in chasing the target against Bangladesh.

West Indies: Sherfane Rutherford secured his maiden century in the ODI match against Bangladesh on Sunday at Warner Park Sports Stadium. His first-ever 100 paved the victory path for West Indies in the first ODI of the series by five wickets.

The match featured brilliant performance from several players of West Indies including Shai Hope and Justin Greaves who supported Rutherford in chasing the target against Bangladesh. In the home series, the team secured its victory in ODI and led against the team by 1-0.

Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first, sending West Indies for fielding. With some big runs from batters such as Mehidy Hasan Miraz who made 74 runs, Tanzid Hasan who made 60 runs and Mahmudullah who made 50 runs set the target of 295 runs with a loss of six wickets.

However, bowlers from West Indies such as Alzarri Joseph who took two wickets in his 10 over spell with 67 runs and Romario Shepherd who took three wickets in 10 overs and 51 runs controlled the highest target in St Kitts and Nevis.

A brilliant partnership of Sherfane Rutherford with Shai Hope and Justin Greaves have made the team win the match against Bangladesh. Rutherford played a powerful knock of 113 runs off 80 balls, while he was supported by Shai Hope who made 86 runs off 88 balls. Both players showcased cricket brilliance by securing a partnership of 99 runs off 93 balls.

On the other hand, Rutherford also made great partnership with Justin Graves with 95 runs off 57 balls as Greaves also played a knock of 41 runs off 31 deliveries. Shai Hope fell short of century with only 14 runs and played match winning runs for the team.

The second ODI match of the series is scheduled to take place on December 16, 2024, at Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent and the Grenadines.