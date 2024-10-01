Jamaica's PM Andrew Holness visits India on first-ever official visit

The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, met the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, at Hyderabad House in Delhi. The Jamaican PM is on an official visit to India from September 30 to October 3, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.



This marks the first-ever bilateral visit of the Prime Minister of Jamaica to India. PM Modi warmly received PM Andrew Holness of Jamaica as the latter arrived at Hyderabad House for bilateral talks.



During the meeting, both leaders discussed ways to strengthen ties further and enhance cooperation in trade, investment, renewable energy, digital transformation, development partnership, education, capacity building, and P2P connect.



India and Jamaica are expected to firm up a number of pacts to expand cooperation in a range of areas during PM Andrew Holness four-day India visit.



Notably, the Jamaican leader received a very warm welcome as he landed in India. Upon his arrival, he was met by and had discussions with the Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary.



PM Holness noted that he is looking forward to the important and impactful discussions he will have as he explores new areas of cooperation and further deepen the bonds of friendship between India and Jamaica.



He was joined on this visit by Minister Johnson Smith and Minister Morris Dixon, and he is confident that the discussions here will be fruitful.



Not only this, but on Monday, PM Holness also participated in the official opening of Jamaica Marg which has been established as a testament to the enduring friendship between Jamaica and India.



The Prime Minister said that the moment is made even more significant as they reflect on the recent naming of road in Kingston in honour of Dr. Ambedkar, one of India’s Constitutional Fathers, during the visit of former President Sri Ram Nath Kovind to Jamaica.





“As we celebrate this occasion, I look forward to deepening our bilateral ties and exploring new avenues for cooperation that will benefit both our people,” outlined Holness.

He is not looking forward to several more discussions and engagements with the Indian officials, which will serve as a pivotal point in forging bilateral ties between the two countries.