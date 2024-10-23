Melissa Odabash chooses Grenada as backdrop for her new Swimwear photoshoot

Grenada: Renowned fashion designer Melissa Odabash chose Grenada as the backdrop for the photoshoot of her new swimwear launch. She decked up the models in boats amid the beautiful blue beaches of the island leading to breathtaking results.

Melissa Odabash is an American fashion designer based in London. She has also worked as a model and is best known for her intricate, unique yet simple and elegant swimwear designs.

The island of Grenada emerged as the best choice for the designer for her new launch, as the pictures turned out to be a visual delight.

Melissa Odabash in Grenada

MELISSA ODABASH AND HER BRAND

The designer runs her business under her own name and apart from swimwear, she deals in every sort of other beachwear including bikinis, beach dresses, Loungerie and more. She also deals in clothing categories including dresses, playsuits, jumpsuits, kaftans, skirts, tops, trousers and more.

Melissa Odabash The designer also has a separate section for intricate accessories to highlight one’s fashion statement. These include Jewellery, hair accessories, sandals, bags and more. The designer is widely recognised for her work throughout the globe.

The brand was notably launched in 1999, and the inspiration of Melissa towards this brand came through her career as a model. The lady who often walked for different brands, herself wanted to create something she would wear comfortably, leading to the thoughts of her own brand.

The brand services its customers through online platforms and online stores which ship globally, however, it also has stores around London, and Chelsea offering the clients a more luxurious experience. The Brand notably also distributes to 50 countries and throughout 500 luxury stores, resorts and boutiques.

The renowned designer during her tenure has won several recognitions for her work due to her dedication and eye for detail.

A QUICK LOOK AT MELISSA ODABASH DESIGNS

Odabash’s designs emerge out to be a combination of luxury and sophistication, yet appealing and elegant. Her designs truly represent the modern terms of fashion, which could be the reason for her success in the industry.

Melissa Odabash in Grenada for her photoshoot Melissa Odabash’s designs are not just meant to be worn by zero-sized models but are also curated for plus-sized ones. Her designs represent comfort, in a stylish way, leading the ladies to stay fashionistas, without the hassle of compromising their comfort.

Her designs have also been worn by famous celebrities across the world including Beyonce, Kate Moss, Rihanna, Sienna Miller, and more. The 60-year-old designer apart from this has also been recognised for her swimwear designs by Vogue, which is one of the most famous international fashion magazines.

Melissa Odabash in Grenada during her photoshoot As her designs represent Melissa Odabash’s versatility, the photoshoot then becomes an important factor in promoting the same through specific branding.

WHY GRENADA EMERGES OUT AS THE BEST PLACE FOR PHOTOSHOOT?

Grenada is the home to Pristine blue beaches, adorned with beautiful white sand and landscaping scenery. The island apart from its beautiful beaches has dense forests and mountains, covered with native flora and fauna adds to another advantage of visiting the island.

GRAND ANSE BEACH GRAND ANSE BEACH, GRENADA

This beautiful beach is one of the most visited places on the island and spans more than three kilometres. The place is known for its golden sand and blue waters with gentle waves. The calmness in the environment and thrilling beach bars count for a soulful visit for the tourists.

ANNANDALE WATERFALL AND FOREST PARK

ANNANDALE WATERFALL AND FOREST PARK, GRENADA This site counts as one of the most picture-perfect destinations in Grenada for tourists and designers like Melissa Odabash. This is due to the presence of Annadale Falls, Seven Sisters Falls, Grand Etang National Park and Lake and more.

THE CARENAGE

THE CARENAGE, GRENADA

The Carenage is another place for visitors and influencers alike for their photoshoots and visiting experiences. It offers a unique experience of colourful houses set along a shore with boats and ships approaching them. The area provides a similar experience to as that of a marine drive but in a more residential form.

GRENADA UNDERWATER SCULPTURE PARK

GRENADA UNDERWATER SCULPTURE PARK The Grenada Underwater Sculpture Park is one of the best locations for an underwater photoshoot. The presence of unique statues covered with coral reefs, along with native marine life sets the perfect mood for eye-catching photographs.

FORT FREDERICK

FORT FREDERICK,GRENADA The landscaping view and the vintage vibes at Fort Frederick emerge out as the best for photographers and influencers aiming for a sophisticated yet vintage photoshoot. The breathtaking views of this destination are an added advantage for visitors.

WHY VISIT GRENADA?

Grenada emerges to be at the top for the best tourist destinations due to its luxury facilities. The island is located in a serene setting inside the deep blue oceans of the Caribbean, which is one of the most famous places among tourists.

The island nation provides its tourists with an enthralling experience guiding them through several adventurous turns throughout their journey. From calm and peaceful blue beaches to dense forests and mountain areas, Grenada has it all to entertain its visitors.

GRENADA MAKES IN FORBES, RANKS #9 AS TOP PLACES TO TRAVEL IN 2025

Forbes has ranked the island of Grenada at #9 position in their top 25 places to travel in 2025. The magazine named Grenada the best destination for families, couples, active travellers and wellness enthusiasts.

Grenada in Forbes The Caribbean region includes many other famous tourist-friendly islands including the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, the British Virgin Islands, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis. However, Grenada has surpassed them all and was able to grab a place in one of the most known magazines around the world.

Notably, no other island except Turks and Caicos was able to grab a position in the Forbes top 25 places to visit in 2025. This further intensifies the region’s growing success and prowess in terms of tourism.

